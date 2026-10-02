Russia Prepares Sabotage Operations In EU And NATO Countries: Ukrainian Intelligence Identifies Potential Targets And Warns Partners

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (HUR) reported this on its website, according to Ukrinform.

According to the agency, the Kremlin plans to involve agents recruited in Europe by Russia's Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and the Federal Security Service (FSB) in carrying out the operations, including acts of sabotage.

Ukrainian and partner intelligence services have data on Russia's plans to attack EU countries - Sybiha

Russian intelligence services are targeting military facilities, critical infrastructure and communications systems. Potential targets also include Starlink satellite internet ground stations located in European countries.

HUR has already warned its partners about Russia's plans.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian citizen Oleg Levushkin, who is believed to have links to Russian military intelligence, allegedly organized an act of sabotage at Leipzig/Halle Airport in Germany, where a drone carrying explosives attempted to damage a Ukrainian cargo aircraft.