Thermoplastic Polyimide Market To Reach USD 0.86 Billion By 2032, At A CAGR Of 7.4% - Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The, registering a. Increasing demand for lightweight, high-temperature, and high-performance materials acrossis supporting market growth.

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Key Market Highlights



Market Size (2026): USD 0.56 Billion

Projected Market Value (2032): USD 0.86 Billion

CAGR (2026–2032): 7.4%

Largest Region: Asia Pacific - 35% share in 2025

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific - CAGR 8.3%

Leading Form: Resin

Largest Product Type: Unfilled

Largest End-use Industry: Electrical & Electronics

Fastest-Growing End-use Industry: Electrical & Electronics - CAGR 8.3%

Leading Processing Technique: Injection Molding Key Players: Mitsui Chemicals, SABIC, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Solver Polyimide, Huntsman, Jiangsu Junhua HPP, Changzhou Sunchem New Material, Wanhua Chemical, Arakawa Chemical Industries, Arkema, and Evonik.

Why This Market Matters

Thermoplastic polyimides combine high-temperature stability, mechanical strength, chemical resistance, dimensional stability, wear resistance, and electrical insulation. These properties make them suitable for demanding applications such as semiconductor equipment, connectors, seals, bearings, aerospace components, and automotive systems.

Market Overview

The market is segmented by:



Form: Resin, Film

Product Type: Unfilled, Glass-Filled, Carbon-Filled

Processing Technique: Injection Molding, Extrusion, Compression Molding, Other Techniques

End-use Industry: Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Machinery Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

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Segment Analysis

By Form - Resin Leads

Resin held the largest market share and is projected to remain the leading form through 2032. TPI resins are widely used in injection molding and extrusion for producing high-precision components such as engine bearings, oil seals, and automotive transmission components.

By Product Type - Unfilled Leads

Unfilled thermoplastic polyimide held the largest share. Its inherent combination of thermal resistance, dimensional stability, chemical resistance, electrical insulation, low outgassing, and cleanliness makes it suitable for demanding electronic and precision-engineering applications.

By End-use Industry - Electrical & Electronics Leads

Electrical & Electronics accounted for the largest share and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% through 2032. Growing demand for miniaturized, high-performance components and advanced semiconductor manufacturing is creating opportunities for TPI in connectors, sockets, films, wires, cables, and semiconductor equipment.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific - Largest & Fastest-Growing Region

Asia Pacific accounted for 35% of the global market in 2025 and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.3% during 2026–2032.

Growth is supported by established advanced-material manufacturing in Japan, China, South Korea, India, and Malaysia, along with expanding semiconductor, electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries.

Key Industry Trends



EV Electrification: Increasing use of TPI in high-temperature automotive components.

Advanced Electronics: Growing demand for high-performance and miniaturized components.

Semiconductor Growth: Expansion of semiconductor manufacturing and advanced packaging.

Aerospace Applications: Demand for lightweight materials capable of operating under extreme conditions. Advanced Processing: Improvements in TPI formulations and melt-processing technologies are enabling more complex components.

Market Dynamics

Key Drivers



Demand for lightweight, high-temperature materials in aerospace & defense Growing demand from automotive and industrial applications

Key Restraints



High production costs and complex processing requirements Availability of alternative high-performance engineering polymers

Key Opportunities



Increasing automotive electrification and EV adoption Expansion of semiconductor manufacturing and advanced electronic packaging

Key Challenge

Limited commercial availability and a relatively narrow supplier base.

Competitive Landscape

The market includes specialty polymer manufacturers competing through product development, advanced formulations, application expansion, and high-performance material solutions.

Key Players



Mitsui Chemicals

SABIC

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

Solver Polyimide

Huntsman

Jiangsu Junhua HPP

Changzhou Sunchem New Material

Wanhua Chemical

Arakawa Chemical Industries

Arkema

Evonik Kingfa Sci. & Tech.

Strategic Takeaway

The USD 0.86 billion opportunity by 2032 reflects growing demand for TPI in high-temperature, lightweight, precision, and electrically demanding applications.

As EVs, semiconductor manufacturing, advanced electronics, aerospace, and industrial automation continue to expand, opportunities are increasingly centered on high-performance TPI resins, injection-molded components, advanced electronic packaging, and precision engineering applications.

Related Reports

Polyimide Films & Tapes Market

Colorless Polyimide Films Market

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