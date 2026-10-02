Influential Women Recognizes Lisa Fleming, PMP, LSS: Guiding Learning Strategy And Career Growth At Cardinal Health

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Learning and Development Leader Combines Strategic Program Leadership, Mentorship, and a Commitment to Working MothersFort Worth, Texas – Lisa Fleming, PMP, LSS, is a seasoned learning and program leader with more than 15 years of experience driving enterprise learning strategy, large-scale program execution, and operational transformation within highly regulated environments. As Manager of Learning Development and Delivery at Sonexus, a Cardinal Health company, she leads a team responsible for strategic planning, program execution, and delivering scalable learning solutions that support workforce development, upskilling, and career progression.In her current role, Lisa partners with business leaders to align learning strategies with organizational priorities, improve performance outcomes, and strengthen operational readiness across the enterprise. Her work reflects a longstanding commitment to education and professional development, shaped by a career that began in the classroom and evolved into corporate learning and development.Her path to leadership, however, has been anything but linear.Lisa began her professional journey as a classroom teacher, focusing on improving student performance through targeted instructional strategies and structured interventions. Her experience in education established a foundation for understanding how thoughtful learning strategies can help individuals overcome challenges and reach their potential.That philosophy is also deeply personal.Lisa's resilience has also been shaped by living with significant hearing loss. After experiencing profound hearing damage as a young child, she has navigated much of her life and career with a hearing disability and today wears Osia bone-conduction hearing implants. Navigating a hearing disability while building a career centered on teaching, communication, facilitation, and leadership required her to learn early how to adapt, advocate for herself, and continue moving forward when circumstances presented additional challenges.Rather than allowing hearing loss to determine the boundaries of what she could pursue, Lisa built a professional life in which communication became one of her greatest tools. Her experience has also contributed to the empathy she brings to leadership and her commitment to creating learning environments where individuals with different experiences, needs, and challenges have an opportunity to succeed.Her resilience was tested in other ways as well. As a young single mother raising three children, Lisa returned to school to continue her education while simultaneously building a new professional future. She eventually transitioned from classroom education into corporate learning and development, turning her background in teaching into a career focused on organizational learning, transformation, and performance.Education became not simply part of Lisa's profession, but one of the mechanisms through which she transformed her own life.Today, Lisa draws upon those experiences to help individuals and teams build skills that support meaningful career growth and transition. Her expertise spans program strategy, portfolio and roadmap management, change enablement, and performance improvement. Throughout her career, she has maintained a focus on delivering initiatives that enhance efficiency and organizational capability while supporting the people behind those outcomes.Her educational background has played an important role in developing her leadership and strategic capabilities. Lisa holds a degree from Shasta College and has pursued graduate-level education in educational administration, along with business studies through Harvard Business School Online. She also holds certifications as a Project Management Professional (PMP), Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt, and Managing the Training Function professional, as well as Change Cycle certification as a trainer and facilitator.At Cardinal Health, Lisa continues to expand that philosophy through her work in learning and development. Still early in her tenure, she is focused on strengthening relationships across the organization, expanding her network, and building learning strategies that help employees develop capabilities, pursue career progression, and contribute to operational excellence at scale.For Lisa, learning and development is ultimately about more than training.It is about creating possibility.Her journey from classroom teacher to single mother continuing her education, to a professional navigating significant hearing loss, to an enterprise learning leader has shaped a leadership philosophy grounded in perseverance, empathy, accountability, and continuous growth.Outside of work, Lisa enjoys paddleboarding, skincare, and remaining involved with organizations including Ambition in Motion and Paws for Honor. Those interests, along with time spent with family and friends, provide the grounding and balance she believes are essential to a meaningful life.Her definition of success has also evolved throughout her career. Titles, credentials, and accomplishments matter, but they are no longer the entire measure.For Lisa, success means building a life that includes achievement without sacrificing peace, helping others recognize what they are capable of, and using the opportunities she has received to create opportunities for someone else.Her career may not have followed a straight line, but each chapter has shaped the leader she is today. The challenges she has faced, the people who believed in her, and the opportunities she worked to create have reinforced a belief that continues to guide her leadership: circumstances may shape a person's journey, but they do not have to define what is possible.Learn More about Lisa Fleming:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Recognizes Lisa Fleming, PMP, LSS: Guiding Learning Strategy And Career Growth At Cardinal Health News Provided By Influential Women October 02, 2026, 13:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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