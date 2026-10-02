LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Holiday Cheer Kicks Off Here: Marine Toys for Tots Launches 2026 Holiday Campaign with Richard Childress Racing in Las VegasThe holiday season is officially underway at Marine Toys for Tots! On October 1st, one of America's most recognized children's charities launches its 2026 Holiday Campaign, kicking off a nationwide effort to bring the joy and magic of Christmas to millions of children in need. The excitement shifts into high gear October 4th in Las Vegas, where Toys for Tots will join Richard Childress Racing and Austin Dillon, driver of the No. 3 Toys for Tots Chevrolet, to launch the campaign on one of NASCAR's biggest stages.As Dillon takes to the track, the iconic Toys for Tots logo will carry a message that reaches far beyond the finish line: every child deserves to experience the joy of Christmas. The partnership brings the excitement of NASCAR together with the generosity of Americans nationwide, turning race-day enthusiasm into a powerful call to action for children whose families are facing financial hardship.From October through December, Marines, Coordinators, community partners, and supporters will mobilize in nearly 900 local communities. They will be working tirelessly to collect and distribute toys, books, and other gifts, providing hope and joy to children and families in need this holiday season."Every year, our Holiday Campaign begins with a simple but powerful promise: no child should ever feel forgotten at Christmas," said Lieutenant General Jim Laster, U.S. Marines (Retired), President and CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Launching our 2026 Holiday Campaign with Richard Childress Racing and Austin Dillon will allow us to share that promise with millions of Americans. It is an opportunity to remind families, communities, and businesses across the country that together, we can help create moments of joy, comfort, and hope for children who need them most."For families struggling to make ends meet, the holidays can bring as much anxiety as excitement. Parents facing the rising costs of groceries, rent, and utilities often have little left over for Christmas gifts. That's where the generosity of Toys for Tots supporters makes a meaningful difference. Their donations help ensure children have something special to open on Christmas morning while reminding families that they are not alone, and that hope can shine through even the most difficult times.The partnership with Richard Childress Racing underscores the power of teamwork, a principle that drives both NASCAR and the Toys for Tots mission. Just as success on the track demands dedication, determination, and a team working toward a common goal, bringing Christmas joy to millions of children in need requires the commitment and generosity of communities across America. Every lap Austin Dillon completes in Las Vegas represents more than a race. It represents neighbors helping neighbors, communities rallying together, and Americans joining forces to make the holidays brighter for children in need.As the campaign gets underway, Toys for Tots is invites race fans, businesses, and supporters nationwide to join the effort. Whether donating a new toy, making a financial contribution, or volunteering with a local Toys for Tots Campaign, every act of generosity can make a lasting difference in a disadvantaged child's life. Together, Americans can help ensure that families and children facing hardship experience the magic of Christmas and create memories that will last a lifetime.For more information about Toys for Tots or to make a donation, please visit .

Ted Silvester

Toys for Tots

+1 703-649-2021

email us here

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Toys for Tots Launches 2026 Holiday Campaign with Richard Childress Racing News Provided By Associated Television International October 02, 2026, 13:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Human Rights, Social Media



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