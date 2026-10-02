5Th Abu Dhabi Smart City Summit Concludes, Advancing The Vision For A Smarter, Sustainable And Resilient Future

H.E. Ahmed Al Falasi, Executive Director, Energy Efficiency Sector, Department of Energy

Amro Suleiman, Director at Deloitte

5th Abu Dhabi Smart City Summit

Global leaders, innovators and policymakers united to accelerate smart city development through AI, sustainability and collaboration.

- Amro Suleiman, Director, Deloitte

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The 5th Abu Dhabi Smart City Summit concluded successfully after two days of insightful discussions, strategic partnerships, and knowledge exchange, bringing together government leaders, urban planners, technology innovators, and infrastructure experts to advance the vision of building the world's most intelligent, sustainable and resilient city.

The summit showcased Abu Dhabi's commitment to driving innovation across energy, mobility, infrastructure, urban planning, artificial intelligence, and sustainability, while fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors to accelerate the development of future-ready communities.

Opening the conference, H.E. Ahmed Al Falasi, Executive Director, Energy Efficiency Sector, Department of Energy, delivered a keynote address on innovations transforming Abu Dhabi's energy and water infrastructure. His presentation highlighted the critical role of smart technologies, efficiency initiatives, and innovation-driven policies in supporting sustainable urban growth and enhancing resource management across the emirate.

Addressing the growing impact of artificial intelligence on urban environments, Amro Suleiman, Director at Deloitte, presented "From Connected to Intelligent: AI and the Next Era of Urban Intelligence." His session explored how AI-powered technologies are reshaping city operations, enabling enhanced decision-making, optimizing public services, and creating more responsive urban ecosystems. He also highlighted“The next step is turning data into decisions that improves lives, from faster emergency response to smoother journeys and cleaner street. A smarter city is not the goal; a better life for residents is.”

The importance of citizen-centric urban design was highlighted by Ali Hammoud, General Manager of Oase Middle East, who shared insights on "Enhancing Liveability Through Smart Placemaking." His presentation emphasized the value of integrating innovative landscape solutions, water features, and public spaces that foster community well-being while creating vibrant and attractive urban destinations.

A key panel discussion on“How can Public–Private Partnerships Accelerate Future-Ready Infrastructure Delivery?” highlighted the critical role of collaboration between the public and private sectors in advancing resilient and sustainable infrastructure. Featuring Dr. Eng. Aishah Alshehhi, Adel Miran, Ashish Bhugra, and Wajdi Mereb, the session explored how strategic partnerships can accelerate innovation, enhance project delivery, and support the development of future-ready cities.

The discussion on integrated urban development featured Gaurish Wagle, Senior Manager, Design and Master Planning at Masdar City, and Ahmed Ragab Abdelhafaz, Director of Landscape Architecture, Gerber Architekten International GmbH, who joined the panel discussion on smart and liveable cities. The session explored how integrated master planning, sustainable design principles, and intelligent infrastructure can support the creation of connected, people-focused urban environments that enhance quality of life while achieving long-term sustainability goals.

During the fireside chat,“Financing the Smart City: An Investor's Perspective on Long-Term Value Creation,” moderator Dr. Estefania Tapias, Head of Smart & Digital at WSP, engaged in a compelling discussion with Amer Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Vertix Holdings, on the critical role of investment in shaping the cities of the future. The session explored how long-term value creation is driven by strategic investments in smart infrastructure, digital innovation, and sustainable urban development. Highlighting the importance of aligning financial returns with economic, environmental, and social impact, the discussion underscored the need for strong partnerships between the public and private sectors to accelerate the delivery of resilient, intelligent, and future-ready cities.

On the second day, Eng. Mariam Al Ali, Head of the Federal Buildings Management and Control Section at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, delivered a presentation titled "From Smart Buildings to Smart Cities - Charting the Journey from Vision and Ideation to Integrated, Intelligent Urban Ecosystems." Her session examined the evolution of smart infrastructure and the importance of aligning technology, governance, and innovation to create seamlessly connected cities.

The programme also featured expert contributions from representatives of the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, Dubai Holding, Technology Innovation Institute (TII), JLL, and other leading organisations, covering topics including AI-enabled public safety, intelligent mobility, investment strategies, climate resilience, future workforce skills, and advanced urban development.

Throughout the two-day summit, delegates benefited from extensive networking opportunities, facilitating meaningful dialogue and partnerships among policymakers, developers, technology providers, consultants, investors, and city planners. These discussions reinforced the importance of collaboration in addressing the challenges and opportunities associated with rapid urban transformation.

The success of the 5th Abu Dhabi Smart City Summit underscores the emirate's position as a global leader in smart city innovation and sustainable development, providing a platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas, share best practices, and shape the next generation of intelligent urban environments.

The summit's key sponsors for this year include Deloitte, Oase, Injaz, Hanwha Vision, Samcom, IQSIGHT, Milestone, Genetec, Convergint, Ledvance, and Micetribe.

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