B3C Fuel Solutions' Hydro Lubrication Redefines Lubrication By Engineering Water PAG Level Performance At Lower Cost

B3C Biodegradable Bar & Chain Lubricant Concentrate (Hydro Lubricant)

B3C Hydro Lubricant White Paper QR - Scan with phone for white paper

B3C Hydro Lubrication Redefines Lubrication Through the Engineering of Water with Specialized Chemistry, Improving Lubrication Performance at Much Lower Costs

- B3C SpokespersonCONWAY, SC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- B3C Fuel Solutions introduces Hydro Lubrication, redefining lubrication through the engineering of water. This water-based lubrication platform uses water with specialized chemistry to advance lubrication performance, sustainability and efficiency for PAG level performance at much lower cost.Meaningful innovation in lubrication must improve the attributes that matter most: wear, friction, heat handling, vibration, biodegradability and sustainability, while addressing logistics and cost. The field of tribology, the science of friction, wear and lubrication, continually seeks advances across these critical areas.Tribology specialist B3C Fuel Solutions has redefined lubrication through the engineering of water. Instead of relying on conventional oil, Hydro Lubrication uses water as a functional component combined with specialized chemistry to provide advanced lubrication, wear protection and operating stability across a growing range of applications. Rather than treating water as a contaminant to be excluded from lubricating systems, Hydro Lubrication uses water as an intentional component of the formulation.Beyond its biodegradability and sustainability advantages, Hydro Lubrication offers performance advantages over conventional lubricants across key performance measures while creating even greater opportunities in cost, transportation, storage, resource use and environmental impact.B3C Fuel Solutions' portfolio of hydro lubricants, developed under the Better Than OilTM tradename, is among the most advanced and diverse hydro lubricants available and used today, demonstrating the usefulness and potential of Hydro Lubrication across an expanding range of applications and industries. As the world's leading manufacturer of hydro lubricants, B3C's portfolio includes bar and chain, blade and chain, air tool, conveyor belt, penetrating, and other industrial lubricants. The unique formulation offers similar performance to traditional PAG (Polyalkylene Glycol) oil formulations at much lower cost parameters.The Future is Now and The Concentrate AdvantageHydro Lubrication represents more than an alternative to conventional oil. It is a more advanced lubrication platform. By engineering the unique properties of water with specialized lubrication chemistry, Hydro Lubrication can improve the attributes that matter most, including friction, wear, vibration, heat management, load capacity, biodegradability, sustainability and operating safety.Concentrated Hydro Lubrication extends these advantages even further, creating significant opportunities to reduce transportation, storage, packaging, resource use, and cost and environmental impact while expanding the functional range of the technology. Depending on concentrate to water ratios and lubricant use, various savings (space, cost, packaging, weight, etc.) can be as much as 80% or even greater (as concentration increases, so does the potential to reduce packaging, storage space, freight weight, transportation, fuel consumption and associated environmental impact).B3C's Better Than OilTM Biodegradable Bar and Chain Lubricant Concentrate is a primary example of a new hydro lubricant being unveiled at the 2026 Equip Exposition tradeshow in Louisville, Kentucky.B3C Fuel Solutions has established a leadership position in this emerging field. With extensive research, testing and one of the world's broadest portfolios of hydro lubricants already in use across consumer, commercial and industrial applications, B3C has advanced Hydro Lubrication from technology to practical application.B3C's Hydro Lubrication White Paper can be accessed by scanning the QR code or by visiting /wp-content/uploads/2026/10/B3C-Hydro-Lubrication or . More company and product information is available at .LEARN MORE ABOUT HYDRO LUBRICATION AT THE 2026 EQUIP EXPOSITION: B3C BOOTH 10042B3C Fuel Solutions develops and manufactures innovative chemical products that solve practical problems for engines, equipment, property and the people who use and maintain them. Its diverse portfolio includes Hydro Lubricants, fuel and oil treatments, patented fluid-drying desiccants, super-absorbents for spill remediation, and specialized products for equipment care, maintenance and other consumer, commercial and industrial applications. Through brands including Mechanic In A BottleTM and Ethanol ShieldTM Fuel Stabilizer, B3C serves customers worldwide with practical solutions designed to protect valuable equipment, improve performance and productivity, reduce downtime, and save time and money.

Greg Allen

B3C Fuel Solutions

+1 404-550-4487

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B3C Fuel Solutions' Hydro Lubrication Redefines Lubrication by Engineering Water; PAG Level Performance at Lower Cost News Provided By B3C Fuel Solutions October 02, 2026, 13:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Military Industry



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