Fire Breaks Out In Electrical Goods Warehouse At Patna's Chandni Market

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 2 (IANS) A major fire broke out on Friday in a warehouse located on the third and fourth floors of an electrical goods shop at Chandni Market near Patna Junction, officials said. The fire triggered panic among shopkeepers and residents in the area.

Thick smoke and flames were seen rising from the warehouse. Local residents soon alerted the fire department. Firefighters reached the spot and launched an operation to bring the blaze under control.

However, the narrow lane prevented them from getting close to the warehouse. Firefighters therefore used long hoses to spray water on the flames.

The fire intensified after electrical goods, including chandeliers and PVC lights, caught fire. A large quantity of electrical items was stored inside the warehouse, making firefighting operations difficult.

Firefighters continued efforts to prevent the flames from spreading to adjoining shops and other parts of the market.

According to eyewitnesses, the warehouse belonged to the 'Super Light' shop and was undergoing construction work when the fire broke out.

The shopkeeper had stocked various types of lighting products, including chandeliers and roof lights, ahead of the upcoming festive season. The fire is believed to have destroyed a substantial portion of the stored stock.

Officials are expected to assess the extent of the financial losses after the firefighting operation is completed.

Locals said construction work was being carried out at the warehouse while electrical goods were being stored there. They claimed that labourers were undertaking welding work when sparks may have ignited the lighting products, causing the fire to spread rapidly.

However, the exact cause of the fire is not known yet. There was no immediate official confirmation of the total extent of damage or any casualties.

Firefighters continued their operation to completely extinguish the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby establishments. A detailed assessment of the damage and the cause of the fire is expected after the situation is brought fully under control.