UP: Woman Finds 4 Diamonds Worth Rs 10 Lakh In Single Haul At Panna Mine

MENAFN - IANS) Panna, Oct 2 (IANS) In a stroke of fortune, Guddi Shrivas, a resident of Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, has discovered four diamonds while working in a private mine in the Sarkoha area of Panna district in Madhya Pradesh.

The diamonds have a combined weight of more than five carats and an estimated value of around Rs 10 lakh.

Guddi Shrivas had been engaged in diamond mining in the Sarkoha region, a known diamond-bearing zone in Panna.

After prolonged and strenuous efforts, she achieved what many miners in the region hope for.

While digging in the private mine, she unearthed four diamonds in a single find.

The total weight of the stones exceeds five carats.

Following the prescribed regulations, Guddi promptly deposited all four stones with the Diamond Office in Panna.

The diamonds will now be put up for auction in a forthcoming sale organised by the authorities.

Their final market value will be determined only after the auction process is completed, a diamond valuer in Panna said.

At present, officials and local estimates place the collective value of the four diamonds at approximately Rs 10 lakh.

Guddi expressed happiness over the discovery and said she had been working in a shallow diamond mine in Panna in search of better opportunities.

She said she plans to utilise the auction proceeds primarily for her children's education and to meet household expenses.

Panna has long been associated with diamond mining, where stories of sudden fortune continue to inspire labourers who dig in the hope of making valuable discoveries.

The discovery of four diamonds by Guddi Shrivas in the Sarkoha private mine once again highlights the unpredictable nature of this occupation.

While the exact value of the stones will be known only after the auction, the find has already brought excitement and optimism for the miner and her family.

Attention is now focused on the upcoming auction, which will determine the final price of the diamonds and the extent of financial relief it brings to Guddi Shrivas.