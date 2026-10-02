Chhattisgarh: ACB Summons Congress MLA In Corruption Case

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, Oct 2 (IANS) Bhilai Nagar Congress MLA Devendra Yadav has been issued a notice by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW)-Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Raipur, directing him to appear before the Special Court under the Prevention of Corruption Act in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on October 5.

Devendra Yadav, who represents the Bhilai Nagar Assembly constituency, is currently serving his second consecutive term as a Congress MLA.

According to the notice, the State Economic Offences Wing-Anti-Corruption Bureau, Raipur, has named Yadav as an accused in Crime No. 3/2024.

The charges invoked against him include Sections 7A and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018, along with Sections 420 (cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 384 (extortion), 468 (forgery for cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security) and 471 (using a forged document as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code.

The sections relate to allegations of corruption, criminal conspiracy, forgery and other related offences.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau's decision to summon the legislator to the Special Court marks a further step in the investigation of the case registered in 2024.

Officials have directed Yadav to appear before the court on the scheduled date in connection with the proceedings.

The development has drawn attention in Chhattisgarh political circles, given Yadav's position as a two-term legislator from a prominent constituency.

Bhilai Nagar, known for its industrial significance and steel sector presence, has long been regarded as a politically important Assembly seat.

Yadav's successive electoral victories over a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader were earlier viewed as a significant gain for the Congress in the region.

As the October 5 hearing approaches, attention is expected to focus on the Special Court in Raipur, where further developments in the case and Yadav's response are likely to emerge.

Yadav first won the Bhilai Nagar seat by defeating veteran BJP leader Prem Prakash Pandey and retained it in the subsequent Assembly election, strengthening his position as a prominent Congress face in the industrial hub of Bhilai.

Over the years, several criminal cases have been registered against him, adding to the political scrutiny surrounding his career.