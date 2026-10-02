MP: Armed Men Fire At Liquor Shop Employee In Tikamgarh

MENAFN - IANS) Tikamgarh, Oct 2 (IANS) A group of alleged miscreants opened fire on an employee of a liquor shop in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, looted liquor bottles and fled from the spot, police said on Friday.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday night, came to light after CCTV footage surfaced on social media.

The incident took place at a composite liquor shop near the Mohangarh intersection in the Babri area under Dehat Police Station limits.

Viral CCTV footage purportedly shows one of the accused pointing a country-made pistol through a window and firing at employee Bhupendra Rai.

The bullet narrowly missed him and struck liquor bottles kept behind him.

Subsequently, three men entered the shop and allegedly threatened Rai before taking away expensive bottles of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

The shop employee later informed the local police.

According to police, the main accused has been identified as Kuldeep Yadav, a resident of Shivrajpura village.

Police said criminal cases, including those related to the illegal liquor trade, are already registered against him at Mohangarh and Digoda police stations.

“All the accused have been identified, and police teams are conducting raids at their suspected hideouts. They will be arrested soon,” a police official at Dehat Police Station said.

The incident has triggered a political reaction from the Congress, which questioned the law-and-order situation in the state.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also holds the Home portfolio, and Congress leaders said the incident raises questions over the government's handling of law and order.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari linked the incident to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state and took a swipe at the Chief Minister.

“Dear Mohan Yadav ji, the Union Home Minister has been welcomed by Yadav ji from Tikamgarh! A resounding 'salute' to MP's law and order!” Patwari wrote in a post on X.