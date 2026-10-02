Lesotho Receives CTO125 Cybersecurity Excellence Award

Lesotho has been named 2nd Runner-Up for the Cybersecurity Excellence Award during the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation (CTO) 125th Anniversary Week and Awards Ceremony in London, United Kingdom.

The award was received by the Minister of Information, Communications, Science, Technology and Innovation, Hon. Nthati Moorosi, who represented Lesotho at the celebrations from September 28 to 30, 2026.

The recognition reflects Lesotho's progress in strengthening cybersecurity through initiatives such as LesCom, as well as the development of national digital and Artificial Intelligence policy frameworks.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Lesotho.