ED Attaches Rs 53.46 Lakh Property Of 'British Citizen' In UP

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 2 (IANS) The ED attached immovable property worth Rs 53.46 lakh in Uttar Pradesh in connection with a probe against a former teacher at a government-aided madrasa in Azamgarh who continued to draw salary even after acquiring 'British citizenship', an official said on Friday.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Lucknow Zonal Office, provisionally attached an immovable property under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The attachment is connected to a money laundering case related to Shamsul Huda Khan and others, the official said in a statement.

The attached property, a residential land parcel measuring 189.75 sq. m., is registered in the name of Shamsul Huda Khan and is located in Khalilabad, District Sant Kabir Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, the statement said.

The ED's investigation was initiated on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police under Sections 419, 420, 467, 471 and 120-B of the IPC, 1860, and Section 318(4) of the BNS, 2023.

It is alleged that Shamsul Huda Khan acquired British citizenship in 2013 but concealed this fact and continued to project himself as an Indian citizen, the ED said.

He allegedly used his surrendered Indian passport along with PAN, Aadhaar and Voter ID documents to purchase immovable properties in Sant Kabir Nagar district, said the central probe agency.

He also continued to hold the post of teacher in a government-aided madrasa at Mubarakpur, Azamgarh, and drew salary and retirement benefits from the state exchequer, it said.

The investigation revealed that Shamsul Huda Khan acquired British citizenship on December 19, 2013 and thereby ceased to be an Indian citizen.

However, he allegedly concealed this fact and continued serving as an Assistant Teacher in a government-aided madrasa at Mubarakpur, Azamgarh, the ED said.

An inquiry by the Minority Welfare and Waqf Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh, found that his service from 2007 to 2017 had never been verified. Despite this, he was granted voluntary retirement in 2017 along with a regular pension, said ED.

An amount of Rs 53.46 lakh was credited to his bank account from the state exchequer towards salary, pension and GPF, which constitutes the proceeds of crime. As these funds have been dissipated, property of equivalent value has been provisionally attached, the statement added.

The ED stated that it had conducted searches at two premises on February 11, 2026, during which incriminating documents were seized under the provisions of the PMLA.