J&K: FIR Filed Against NC MLA, Party Spokesperson Over Alleged Assault On PSO

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 2 (IANS) Police in J&K on Friday registered an FIR against a ruling National Conference (NC) MLA and the party's additional spokesperson for allegedly assaulting and causing injuries to a Personal Security Officer (PSO) deputed for the MLA's security.

According to police, the complaint was lodged by a policeman belonging to the security wing of J&K Police.

The policeman alleged in writing that MLA Altaf Ahmad Kaloo, representing the Pahalgam constituency, and NC additional spokesperson Umesh Bhat assaulted him following an argument and caused injuries while he was on duty.

Police have registered an FIR on the basis of the complaint and initiated an investigation into the incident.

Assaulting or using criminal force against a police officer on duty is a serious offence punishable under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Under provisions relating to assault or criminal force used to deter a public servant from the discharge of official duties, the punishment may include imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Where physical injury or hurt is allegedly caused to a public servant while performing official duties, the relevant provisions carry enhanced punishment.

Stricter provisions may apply if grievous injuries are caused or if dangerous weapons are used.

The FIR registered against the NC MLA and the additional party spokesperson is being investigated by the police.

The allegations and the role of those named in the complaint will be examined during the course of the investigation.

If sufficient evidence is found and a chargesheet is subsequently filed before a court of law, further legal proceedings will follow in accordance with the law.