Artiva Biotherapeutics Announces Multiple Allonk® Data Presentations At The American College Of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2026

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Oral presentation highlighting updated clinical data from at least 20 patients with refractory rheumatoid arthritis (RA), 11 patients with Sjögren disease (SjD) and at least five patients with systemic sclerosis (SSc) treated with AlloNK plus rituximab in the ongoing Phase 2a basket trial, all with at least six months of follow-up



Poster presentation highlighting deep, consistent B-cell depletion comparable to that observed with CD19 CAR T-cell therapies and a favorable tolerability profile across immune-mediated diseases



Poster presentation characterizing the high unmet medical need and low clinical response rates among patients with refractory RA following an inadequate response to at least two distinct classes of biologic or targeted synthetic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (b/tsDMARDs), a population similar to that being studied in the Phase 3 registrational trial

Live webcast on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 8:15 am EST to review Artiva's presentations, including an in-depth analysis of data from at least 10 patients with refractory RA who have at least six months of follow-up and would meet key eligibility criteria for the Phase 3 registrational trial

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTV) (Artiva), a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe and accessible cell therapies for patients with debilitating autoimmune diseases, today announced one oral and two poster presentations at ACR Convergence 2026 featuring updated data from its AlloNK® program and a registry analysis of the high unmet medical need in refractory RA. Artiva will host a live webcast on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 8:15 am EST to review its ACR presentations and updated clinical data from at least 20 patients with refractory RA who have at least six months of follow-up. The webcast will include an in-depth analysis of data from at least 10 of these patients who would meet key eligibility criteria for the Phase 3 registrational trial. The following abstracts will be presented at ACR Convergence 2026, taking place November 6 – 11, 2026, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando:

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Oral Presentation AB-101, Outpatient-Administered, Non-Genetically Modified NK Cells in Combination with Rituximab Generate Robust Efficacy Responses Comparable with Autologous CAR T in 34 Patients with Rheumatologic Diseases Presenting Author: Guillermo J. Valenzuela, M.D., F.A.C.R.

Medical Director, Integral Rheumatology & Immunology Specialists Session: Abstracts: Rheumatoid Arthritis - Treatment Date/Time/Location: Monday, November 9, 2026 at 3:00 – 4:30 pm EST 2384

Poster AB-101, Outpatient-Administered, Non-Genetically Modified NK Cells in Combination with Rituximab, Demonstrates Favorable Safety Profile in a Large Cohort of 60 Patients with Rheumatological Diseases while Consistently Achieving Deep B-cell Depletion Presenting Author: Subhashis Banerjee, M.D.

Chief Medical Officer, Artiva Biotherapeutics Session: Poster Session C: Rheumatoid Arthritis – Treatment Date/Time/Location: Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 10:30 am – 12:30 pm EST, WB1 & 2 2402

Poster High Unmet Need and Low Clinical Response Rates Among Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients Failing Two or More Classes of b/tsDMARDs: A United States Registry Analysis Presenting Author: Jonathan Kay, M.D., M.A.C.R.

Timothy S. and Elaine L. Peterson Chair in Rheumatology, UMass Chan Medical School Session: Poster Session C: Rheumatoid Arthritis – Treatment Date/Time/Location: Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 10:30 am – 12:30 pm EST, WB1 & 2

For more information on these and other abstracts, please visit the ACR Convergence 2026 website.

Virtual Webcast Details

Investors and the general public are invited to register for the webcast here. A live question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. A replay will be available for 90 days in the Investors section of Artiva's website.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe and accessible cell therapies for patients with debilitating autoimmune diseases. Artiva is initiating a Phase 3 registrational trial of its lead program, AlloNK® (also known as AB-101), for refractory rheumatoid arthritis (RA) during the second half of 2026. AlloNK is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, non-genetically modified, cryopreserved natural killer (NK) cell therapy candidate designed to enhance antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity in combination with a range of therapeutic antibodies. Initial clinical data evaluating AlloNK in combination with anti-CD20 antibodies have demonstrated encouraging activity across multiple B-cell-driven autoimmune diseases and a tolerability profile supportive of outpatient administration. Artiva is developing AlloNK plus rituximab as a scalable, outpatient-administered, deep B-cell depletion treatment regimen for use in community rheumatology settings. In addition to refractory RA, AlloNK is being evaluated in Sjögren disease, systemic sclerosis and myositis.

Artiva is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: the potential benefits, accessibility, practicality, effectiveness, safety and tolerability of AlloNK, including based on interim pooled data across clinical trials, and the potential for administration in an outpatient community setting; the registrational Phase 3 trial for AlloNK, including trial design, expectations for response rates, and timing of initiation, future updates on site activation and enrollment, and topline data readout; and Artiva's ability to generate sufficient data to support a BLA submission; clinical data expected to be presented from patients with refractory RA, SjD and SSc, and the timing of such data disclosures; the number of patients with data from the basket study who would be expected to meet the key eligibility criteria for the planned Phase 3 trial; Artiva's ability to realize the potential benefits associated with FDA RMAT designation for AlloNK; Artiva's beliefs regarding its competitive position, including its belief that AlloNK may be the first deep B-cell depleting therapy of any modality to reach patients with, and be approved and commercialized in, refractory RA; and Artiva's future results of operations and financial position, including cash runway. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of the management of Artiva as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Artiva. Such statements reflect the current views of Artiva with respect to future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks and delays relating to initiation of the Phase 3 registrational trial, activation of clinical trial sites, patient enrollment and the availability and timing of disclosure of data; risks that future clinical trial results may not be consistent with interim, initial, preliminary, or topline results or results from prior preclinical studies or clinical trials, or with Artiva's expectations; the risk that the number of patients, or the duration of follow-up for such patients, available for presentation differs from current expectations; the risk that differences exist between trial designs, patient characteristics and other factors for the Phase 3 trial, Artiva-sponsored Phase 2a basket trial and investigator-initiated basket trial, and caution should be exercised in drawing any conclusions from such data across separate trials as such pooling and comparative data is inherently limited and such data may not be directly comparable; the risk that other deep B-cell depleting therapies may advance more rapidly than Artiva currently anticipates, that Artiva's assessment of publicly disclosed competitor development timelines may be incomplete or inaccurate, and that Artiva may not achieve or be the first to achieve regulatory approval or commercialization of a therapy in this category; the risk that Artiva's registrational strategy is based in part on recent interactions with the FDA and later feedback from the FDA may be inconsistent with past interactions; Artiva's ability to obtain adequate financing to fund its planned clinical trials and other expenses; risks inherent in developing product candidates; and risks related to the legal and regulatory framework for the industry. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the events or circumstances referred to in the forward-looking statements may not occur. These and other factors that may cause Artiva's actual results to differ from current expectations are discussed in Artiva's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including the section titled“Risk Factors” in Artiva's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date this press release is given. Except as required by law, Artiva undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc.