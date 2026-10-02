Supplycore Awarded Water Purification Initiative Contract

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The contract provides supply chain management, sourcing, storage, and distribution support for water purification and distribution systems used by U.S. military customers.

Rockford, IL, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplyCore, a supply chain partner and defense contractor, has been awarded a new indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Weapons Support, Columbus, Ohio, for the Water Purification Initiative (WPI). The contract covers a four-year base period through July 31, 2030, with an option to extend performance through July 31, 2031.

Under the award, SupplyCore will manage the sourcing, storage, and worldwide delivery of water purification and distribution systems for U.S. military customers. Supporting DLA-managed National Stock Numbers (NSNs) and parts, SupplyCore will provide end-to-end supply chain management, including demand forecasting, vendor management, inventory and warehousing, sourcing from original equipment manufacturers and suppliers, and delivery throughout the continental United States (CONUS), outside the continental United States (OCONUS), and through Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programs.

“SupplyCore is proud to be a trusted partner in supporting those who serve,” said Erika Richardson, Vice President, Weapon Systems & Distribution.“By connecting leading manufacturers and suppliers with military and government customers, we deliver the trusted relationships, operational excellence, and mission-focused support needed to strengthen readiness and sustain critical operations.”

SupplyCore was first awarded WPI in 2016, and this latest contract award marks a decade of supporting water purification and distribution capabilities for the warfighter. That continuity reflects the team's experience managing specialized requirements and helping ensure critical equipment remains available in deployed and expeditionary environments worldwide.

As a trusted partner to trusted brandsSM, SupplyCore brings together a broad supplier network and decades of supply chain expertise to simplify procurement and deliver reliable solutions for complex customer requirements. Its integrated approach streamlines sourcing, strengthens product availability, and helps customers navigate complex supply chain requirements with confidence. For more information about SupplyCore's solutions, visit .

CONTACT: Nellie Miller SupplyCore Inc. 815-972-4726...