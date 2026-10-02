MM+M Honors Calcium+Company CEO Judy Capano As Inaugural Recipient Of The Captain Jack Sullivan Founder Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calcium+Company, a leading diversified health communications group, today announced Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner Judy Capano has been named the inaugural recipient of the Captain Jack Sullivan Founder Award. Capano received the honor at the MM+M Awards last night in New York City.

“To be the first recipient of an award bearing Captain Jack Sullivan's name is profoundly meaningful,” said Capano.“His legacy reminds us that building a successful business is not only about growth, but also about creating opportunities for others, strengthening the industry and using our influence to make a meaningful difference. That belief has guided Calcium+Company from the beginning, and I share this recognition with every person who has helped nourish our company and shape its impact.”

Introduced as part of MM+M's 60th anniversary celebration, the Captain Jack Sullivan Founder Award recognizes a founder who has built a successful business while serving as a force for good within the industry and society. The award honors Captain Jack Sullivan, a World War II veteran who served in the US Army Office of Strategic Services before founding MM+M and helping establish healthcare marketing as a distinct and influential industry.

Group President and Managing Partner Greg Lewis adds,“Judy has always believed that building a successful company and building a company that does good are one and the same. She challenges us to think bigger and demonstrates how purposeful growth can strengthen our values and create more opportunities for our people (Calciumites), our client partners, and the communities we nourish.”

The Captain Jack Sullivan Founder Award succeeds MM+M's Entrepreneur of the Year award and reflects the publication's expanded vision of leadership, one that recognizes not only business performance but also lasting contributions to the industry and society.

About Calcium+Company

Calcium+Company is a leading healthcare marketing company dedicated to delivering nourishment in all its forms to clients, brands, individuals, communities, and the wider world. Led by CEO Judy Capano and Group President Greg Lewis, Calcium+Company offers a comprehensive range of leading-edge strategic, scientific, creative, engagement, and digital capabilities, all made possible by some of the brightest stars in the industry.

Calcium+Company is proud to partner with more than 200 employees in offices located in New York and Philadelphia. Calcium+Company has been recognized with many industry awards, including being honored for 15+ Agency of the Year awards.

Please visit us at and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contact: Cali Mangel

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