Foodamed Launches Vegan Franchise, Bringing Plant-Based Restaurant Concept Nationwide

The vegan restaurant brand is seeking franchise partners to expand its health-focused dining experience across the U.S.

- Dr. Cooper-Dockery, Founder of FoodAMedMCALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FoodAMed, the vegan restaurant concept that's garnered a strong fan base throughout its Texas home base, has just launched its franchise program with territories available throughout the United States. Founded by internal medicine physician Dr. Dona Cooper-Dockery, the brand is seeking franchise partners interested in bringing globally inspired plant-based dining to their local communities.Dr. Cooper-Dockery's experience treating patients with chronic health conditions led her to explore the role nutrition and lifestyle could play alongside traditional medical care. After adopting a plant-based lifestyle herself and experiencing significant improvements in her own health, she began sharing the approach with her patients. That philosophy became the foundation for FoodAMed, which opened its first restaurant in December 2018.“I realized that as healthcare providers, many of us are not actually treating the cause of the problem. This is what I needed as the number one therapeutic approach in assisting patients to experience better health,” Dr. Cooper-Dockery says on the FoodAMed website.The concept offers a broad menu with nods to Asian, Mexican, Italian, Caribbean and American fare, including plant-based meals, soups, salads, sandwiches, smoothies, fresh juices, and sweet treats. The brand also offers fresh, chef-prepared meals delivered straight to their customers' door steps, keeping FoodAMed's healthier choices convenient for people of all lifestyles.FoodAMed franchisees receive comprehensive support designed to help them establish and operate their restaurants from day one. Support includes initial training, marketing guidance, ongoing operational assistance and refresher training. Key vendor relationships and recipes are also a part of the franchise package.The company is currently seeking qualified franchise partners throughout the United States. To learn more about FoodAMed's franchise opportunity, visit .About FoodAMedEstablished in 2018 by internal medicine physician Dr. Dona Cooper-Dockery, FoodAMed is a destination for people of all palates and lifestyles seeking fresh, high-quality vegan food. Inspired by the belief that healthy nutrition plays an important role in overall wellness, the brand serves globally inspired plant-based cuisine in a welcoming dining environment. From vegan entrees to desserts - plus prepared meal options designed to make healthy eating both convenient and enjoyable - FoodAMed offers something for everyone.FoodAMed is expanding nationwide through franchising with a mission to bring nutritious, flavorful dining options to more communities across the United States. To learn more, visit .

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FoodAMed Launches Vegan Franchise, Bringing Plant-Based Restaurant Concept Nationwide News Provided By FoodAMed October 02, 2026, 13:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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