United Nations (UN) Releases $160 Million To Save Lives In 12 Underfunded Humanitarian Crises

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

The United Nations today allocated US$160 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to support life-saving assistance in 12 of the world's most underfunded humanitarian crises across Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

This allocation is part of a wider push to reach 87 million people facing the most severe humanitarian needs this year.

“We have 87 million people to reach, and no time to waste. Today's new funding will help us get aid to people who might otherwise be left behind,” said Tom Fletcher, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator.“But money alone won't get us there: leaders must exercise political will to open access, remove obstacles and help us reach people whose lives are on the line.”

Of the new allocation, $150 million will support life-saving responses in Afghanistan ($18 million), Burkina Faso ($10 million), Cameroon ($6 million), Chad ($9 million), Cuba ($4 million), Mali ($10 million), Niger ($10 million), the Occupied Palestinian Territory ($18 million), Somalia ($16 million), South Sudan ($15 million), Sudan ($16 million) and Yemen ($18 million).

Five of the crises – Afghanistan, the Occupied Palestinian Territory, South Sudan, Sudan and Yemen – are among the 10 contexts where Fletcher has called for urgent diplomatic action to secure humanitarian access to unlock assistance for 11 million people of the 87 million people prioritized for support this year.

The allocation also includes $10 million to address the urgent needs of people with disabilities in the 12 crises and make humanitarian assistance more accessible and inclusive. CERF is partnering with the UN Global Disability Fund, which will provide up to $4 million in complementary funding and technical support through its Inclusion Catalyst Hub, including to strengthen the capacity and participation of local organizations of persons with disabilities in humanitarian response.

CERF is the UN's global emergency fund managed by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Today's allocation brings total CERF funding allocated so far in 2026 to $483 million.

CERF receives broad support from UN Member States, observers, regional authorities, international organizations, the private sector and individuals. CERF is one of the fastest funding instruments available and allocates funding to rapid response and underfunded emergencies.

Funding decisions for CERF allocations to underfunded emergencies are based on detailed analysis of more than 100 humanitarian indicators and wide consultation with partners.

Note to the Editor

Since its creation by the UN General Assembly in 2005, and with generous contributions from 135 Member States and observers, as well as other donors including private individuals, CERF has assisted hundreds of millions of people with some $10.2 billion across more than 117 countries and territories. This includes $3.4 billion to underfunded crises. In 2025, $212 million was disbursed to implement life-saving activities in 18 underfunded emergencies. CERF has an annual funding target of $1 billion.

CERF launched its Climate Action Account at COP28, offering a quick, efficient and impactful avenue for climate-related humanitarian finance. It aims to assist the world's most vulnerable communities facing the consequences of the climate crisis, including through anticipatory action.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).