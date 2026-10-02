Agerejuvenation Marks 20 Years Providing Functional Medicine In South Tampa, FL

MENAFN - GetNews)"An AgeRejuvenation medical practitioner welcomes a patient in a bright, modern clinical setting celebrating 20 years of providing functional medicine in South Tampa, FL."AgeRejuvenation is celebrating its 20th anniversary of providing functional medicine in South Tampa, FL. Over two decades, the practice has helped patients across Tampa Bay address the root causes of ongoing fatigue, digestive issues, and hormone imbalances. Through longer visits, comprehensive lab testing, and individualized care plans, AgeRejuvenation offers a structured, drug-free path to long-term vitality and metabolic health.

TAMPA, FL - October 02, 2026 - AgeRejuvenation is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. For over two decades, the clinic has provided functional medicine in South Tampa, FL, and today it cares for patients across the Tampa Bay region and in Orlando. Adults who come to AgeRejuvenation often want to know what is behind ongoing fatigue, digestive trouble, weight changes, or hormone shifts. The care team uses longer visits, lab testing, and regular follow-up to look for possible causes and build a plan the patient can carry out.

Why Patients Are Looking for Longer, More Detailed Visits

Many adults in Tampa and surrounding communities describe a similar pattern. They feel worn out most days, or their digestion has changed, or their weight has shifted without a clear reason. These concerns often overlap and can affect work, sleep, exercise, and family life. Some are told their routine lab results look normal and leave the appointment without an explanation.

Others say they would like more time to talk through their health history, stress, and daily habits with a clinician and to understand what their test results mean. Experiences like these are one reason many people now look for a functional medicine clinic in Tampa, where visits run longer and follow-up is part of the plan from the start.

What Functional Medicine Looks At

Functional medicine studies how the body's systems affect one another. A clinician may review sleep, nutrition, stress, hormones, gut health, and blood sugar together, since a problem in one area can show up as symptoms in another. For a patient with low energy, that could mean checking hormone and thyroid levels, talking through sleep habits, and looking at how well the gut absorbs nutrients. The care plan comes from the patient's history and lab results, and it is updated as their health changes.

Care Available at AgeRejuvenation

Services include:



A first consultation covering health history, daily habits, and lab results

Personalized wellness programs in Tampa built around each patient's goals

Hormone and metabolic health support for men and women, with regular monitoring

Gut health and nutrition assessments that may help identify contributors to digestive problems and low energy

Regenerative medicine options that may support healthy aging Follow-up visits to review progress and adjust the plan

Individual results vary, and recommendations depend on each patient's evaluation and medical history.

Care Across Tampa Bay and Orlando

Since opening, AgeRejuvenation has added men's health, women's health, medical weight loss, wellness therapies, and medical spa care. Patients can be seen in Tampa, Brandon, Wesley Chapel, Winter Garden, and Orlando, or through telehealth visits. The South Tampa clinic remains a convenient local option, and the team draws on 20 years of integrative healthcare experience when it evaluates each new patient.

A Word From the Founder

"Reaching 20 years of serving our Tampa Bay community is a milestone our entire team is proud of," said Brett Markowitz, CEO and founder of AgeRejuvenation. "From the beginning, our goal was to offer patients a practical, evidence-based approach that looks for the physical reasons behind how they feel. Helping people feel more like themselves, with more energy for daily life, remains the most rewarding part of our work."

"Each patient comes in with their own history and their own health goals," Markowitz said. "Taking the time to look into root causes helps us build trust and put together a plan that fits them. We're proud of our history in South Tampa, and we'll keep supporting our patients through follow-up care as their needs change."

How to Schedule a Consultation

Patients seeking functional medicine in South Tampa, FL, and nearby communities can schedule a consultation at AgeRejuvenation's medical clinic in Tampa, F. The visit covers health history, current symptoms and goals, and gives patients a chance to ask questions before deciding on next steps. Appointment requests can be made through the website.

About AgeRejuvenation

AgeRejuvenation is a functional and integrative medicine practice in South Tampa, FL. Founded by Brett Markowitz, the practice provides functional medicine, hormone therapy, regenerative medicine, and medical weight loss for men and women. It serves patients in Tampa and surrounding areas with science-based care for concerns such as fatigue, hormone changes, metabolic health, and gut health, and also sees patients in Brandon, Wesley Chapel, Winter Garden, and Orlando, as well as by telehealth.