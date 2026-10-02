Belarus Coordinates With Russia On Activating Signal Repeaters During Drone Launches - Demchenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Shahed- and Geran-type drones heading toward western regions of Ukraine and the border area with Poland receive additional signal support from Belarusian territory. Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, said this in a television interview.

"The repeater is switched on when Russia launches the drones and is subsequently switched off. We can see that they are activated, and the locations where they operate also change, because Belarus is apparently concerned that Ukraine could fully determine the steps being taken to operate such repeaters on Belarusian territory," the spokesperson emphasized.

He added that the operation of these systems is clearly coordinated with Russia and is activated specifically when attack drones are launched toward western Ukrainian regions, including Volyn region.

Demchenko explains where border violators most often attempt to cross

Ukraine is working to ensure that the repeaters operating on Belarusian territory cease functioning. According to Demchenko, this is likely being handled through non-public efforts involving other services and units.

As Ukrinform reported, a Russian attack drone recently struck several hundred meters from the border with the Republic of Poland, in the village of Starovoitove in Kovel district, Volyn region, near the Yahodyn border crossing.