Ukraine Joins European Defence Fund - Zelensky Signs Law

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported with reference to the bill record on the Ukrainian parliament's website.

The purpose of the law is to complete the domestic procedures required for the Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union on Ukraine's participation in the EDF to enter into force. The agreement was concluded on July 13, 2026, in Kyiv.

The law will establish the legal basis for Ukraine's participation in the Fund, an EU instrument designed to support joint defence research and development and strengthen Europe's defence technological and industrial base.

Ukraine's participation in the Fund is expected to:



deepen defence-industrial cooperation between Ukraine and the European Union;

enable Ukrainian legal entities to participate in joint projects with European partners involving defence research, development and production of defence products and technologies; increase the technological, innovative and production capabilities of Ukraine's defence industry.

The initiative is expected to contribute to the development of defence-industrial cooperation with the European Union, attract partner funding for defence research and development, and strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities.

Ukraine receives EUR 2.9B under Ukraine Facility

As Ukrinform reported, on September 16, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law ratifying the Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union on Ukraine's participation in the European Defence Fund. The legislative initiative was supported by 312 lawmakers.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine