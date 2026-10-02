Artemis Spyrou
- Professor of Nuclear Physics, Michigan State University
I am an experimental nuclear physicist with interest in astrophysical processes. I use various experimental techniques to study nuclear reactions that take place inside stars. I focus on stellar explosions where the nuclei involved are very exotic and short-lived. I perform my experiments at accelerator facilities around the world. I am a Professor of Physics at Michigan State University, and currently I also serve as the faculty outreach advisor for the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams.Experience
- –present Associate Professor of Nuclear Astrophysics, Michigan State University
- 2007 National Technical University of Athens, Greece, PhD
Fellow of the American Physical Society
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