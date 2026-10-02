Artemis Spyrou

Professor of Nuclear Physics, Michigan State University

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I am an experimental nuclear physicist with interest in astrophysical processes. I use various experimental techniques to study nuclear reactions that take place inside stars. I focus on stellar explosions where the nuclei involved are very exotic and short-lived. I perform my experiments at accelerator facilities around the world. I am a Professor of Physics at Michigan State University, and currently I also serve as the faculty outreach advisor for the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams.

–present Associate Professor of Nuclear Astrophysics, Michigan State University

2007 National Technical University of Athens, Greece, PhD

ExperienceEducationHonours

Fellow of the American Physical Society