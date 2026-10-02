Monideepa Tarafdar
- Professor of Information Systems, UMass Amherst
Within the broad ambit of how information technologies (IT) and systems impact individuals and organizations, specific research interests: Individual and organizational adjustments required for effective IT use, maladaptive (e.g. technostress) uses of information technologies, technology-enabled business innovation and business strategy, impacts of technology in economically under-developed social contexts, and impacts of information management and IT use on product and service supply chain processes.
Contexts of study include healthcare delivery environments, boundary spanning roles, manufacturing, excluded communities. Methodological approaches include positivist and interpretive, and data analysis techniques used include statistical/survey and qualitative.
PhD/post-doc interest topics include IT design and use in the context of: organizational and societal innovation, organizational and individual well-being, supply chain and operations management.Experience
- –present Professor of Information Technology, Lancaster University
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