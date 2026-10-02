Associate Professor of Information Science, Drexel University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

An associate professor at Drexel University's College of Computing & Informatics (CCI), Alex H. Poole studies archives and records management, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), information work and information practices, digital curation and digital humanities. Poole has received the Donald G. Davis Award (American Library Association), the Justin Winsor Prize (ALA), the Jesse H. Shera Award for Distinguished Published Research (ALA), the Bob Williams Research Paper Award from the Association for Information Science and Technology (ASIS&T), the Arline Custer Memorial Award for Best Article from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Archives Conference (MARAC), and the Theodore Calvin Pease Award from the Society of American Archivists (SAA). His work has also been recognized at the iConference and at the ASIS&T Annual Meeting.

Poole's articles have been published in The Journal of the Association for Information Science and Technology, Library & Information Science Research, The Journal of Documentation, The Library Quarterly, Digital Humanities Quarterly, The American Archivist, Archival Science, The International Journal of Information Management, and Information & Culture. Poole serves on the editorial boards of The Library Quarterly, Information & Culture, and The Electronic Library. His work has been supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) and the Drexel University Provost's Office.

Poole was educated at Williams College (BA, Highest Honors in History), Brown University (MA), and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (MSLS and PhD) (Beta Phi Mu).

Selected Awards:

Justin Winsor Library History Essay Award, American Library Association (ALA)

(2023)

Best Long Paper Award, Association for Information Science & Technology (ASIS&T) Annual Meeting 2023

Best Information Behavior Diversity Award 2023, Special Interest Group- Information Needs, Seeking and Use (SIG-USE), Association for Information Science & Technology (ASIS&T)

Donald G. Davis Article Award, American Library Association (ALA) (2023)

Justin Winsor Library History Essay Award, American Library Association (ALA) (2023)

Jesse H. Shera Award for Distinguished Published Research, American Library Association (ALA) (2019)

Dr. Bob Williams History Fund Best Paper Award, Association for Information Science & Technology (ASIS&T) (2018)

–present Associate Professor of Information Science, Drexel University

2015 University of north Carolina at Chapel Hill, PhD/Information Science

ExperienceEducation