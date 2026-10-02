Professor of English, College of Charleston

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Susan Farrell came to the Collge of Charleston in 1993. She specializes in contemporary American fiction and teaches a variety of courses on American literature, contemporary fiction, women's studies and academic writing. Her research in the last few years has focused largely on American war literature, and she has recently published books on Kurt Vonnegut and Tim O'Brien. She is a founding member of the international Kurt Vonnegut Society.

–present Professor of English, College of Charleston

Experience