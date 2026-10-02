Patrick Egan

Professor of Politics & Public Policy, New York University

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Patrick J. Egan, Professor of Politics and Public Policy at NYU, specializes in U.S. political attitudes and behavior, and their consequences for public policy, partisanship and identity. He is author of Partisan Priorities: How Issue Ownership Drives and Distorts American Politics (Cambridge University Press), and his peer-reviewed research has appeared in journals including Nature, the American Political Science Review, the American Journal of Political Science, the Journal of Politics, and the British Journal of Political Science.

Egan is the director of NYU's Berkley Institute for Civil Discourse & Civic Solutions, which is bringing leaders, scholars and students together across political divides to engage in good-faith dialogue to address our most pressing civic challenges.

Egan holds a Ph.D. in political science from UC Berkeley, a master's degree in public affairs from Princeton, and a BA from Swarthmore College. Before entering academia, he served as an Assistant Deputy Mayor of Policy and Planning in the office of Philadelphia Mayor Edward Rendell. He covers presidential elections and primaries for NBC News as an elections analyst with the network's Exit Poll Desk team.

–present Professor of Politics & Public Policy, New York University

2008 University of California, Berkeley, PhD, Political Science

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