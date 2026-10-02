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Tzachi Zach

Tzachi Zach


2026-10-02 09:07:59
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Accounting, The Ohio State University
Profile Articles

I have an interest in accounting information, how it is created, presented and then used in capital markets by investors and analysts.

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor of Accounting, The Ohio State University
Education
  • 2003 University of Rochester, Accounting

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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