First Federal Savings Bank And ICBA Share Measures To Safeguard Personal Data

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, First Federal Savings Bank and the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) are relaying practical steps to help consumers safeguard financial data and quickly recover in the event of a data breach or compromise. Nearly all (95 percent ) of data breaches are caused by human error and more than four in five of those surveyed (81 percent ) are concerned about artificial intelligence leading to data leaks.

“Criminals increasingly leverage cyber vulnerabilities, so we all must remain vigilant to protect consumers at every turn,” said Christy McBride, EVP, Chief Operations Officer & Information Security Officer at First Federal Savings Bank.“At First Federal Savings Bank we take our role as financial stewards seriously, prioritizing employee and customer education to instill good cyber hygiene practices and support a culture of cyber and data preparedness.”

First Federal Savings Bank uses cutting-edge technology and monitoring techniques, firewalls, and related methods to secure customer data and practice stringent privacy policies to handle confidential information with the upmost care, meeting or exceeding public sector mandates.

Reduce Your Risk

While there is no foolproof way to avoid online identity theft, consumers can take steps to minimize their exposure by:



Limiting disclosed information: Don't respond to unsolicited requests for personal information, such as your banking ID, account number, username or password, even if they appear to originate from legitimate sources.

Creating strong and unique passwords: Use complex, unique passwords for every online account. Consider using a password manager to securely store and generate passwords and change them regularly.

Enabling security features: Use the strongest multifactor authentication options offered by your bank as an extra security measure in addition to your password. Consider using an authenticator app or a secure token.

Guarding against phishing attempts: Be cautious of emails, texts, or phone calls asking for personal information. Phishing scams often mimic legitimate companies, so double-check the sender's details, avoid clicking on unknown links, and report suspicious messages.

Maintaining up-to-date software: Regularly update your devices' operating systems, apps, and antivirus software to protect against the latest security vulnerabilities. Monitoring accounts for unusual activity: Frequently review bank and credit card statements for unauthorized transactions. Notify your bank immediately if you spot anything suspicious.

Learn more about how to protect your digital life during Cybersecurity Awareness Month by visiting CISA's website.

“Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility, and staying safe starts with everyday awareness,” said ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey.“By slowing down, thinking twice before clicking, and handling sensitive information with care, we can all play a role in creating a safer digital world.

About First Federal Savings Bank Member FDIC

First Federal Savings Bank was established on Evansville, Indiana's Westside in 1904. A community bank offering eight locations in Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Henderson County. First Federal Savings Bank is also proud to offer Home Building Savings Bank locations in Daviess and Pike County.

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America® has one mission: to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish. We power the potential of the nation's community banks through effective advocacy, education, and innovation.

As local and trusted sources of credit, America's community banks leverage their relationship-based business model and innovative offerings to channel deposits into the neighborhoods they serve, creating jobs, fostering economic prosperity, and fueling their customers' financial goals and dreams. For more information, visit ICBA's website at icba.org.

CONTACT: Media Contacts Gabbie Wilson... (812) 492-8639 Nicole Swann... (202) 821-4458 @ICBA_nswann