Kepler Cheuvreux Initiated Coverage Of Ignitis Group's Stock

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB“Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) announces that Kepler Cheuvreux, a leading independent European financial services company, with a strong presence in equity research and brokerage, has initiated sponsored research of the Group's stock and published the initiation report.

Its research includes insights on the Group's performance, potential, estimates and valuation. The initiation report and subsequent updates will be publicly available on Kepler Cheuvreux Research Hub here.

“We welcome Kepler Cheuvreux's initiation of equity research coverage of Ignitis Group. As Europe's leading independent equity broker, Kepler Cheuvreux brings an additional independent perspective on our performance, strategy and long-term value creation. Its analysis will further strengthen our visibility and engagement across the capital markets,” says Jonas Rimavičius, CFO and member of the Management Board of Ignitis Group.

The recommendations and consensus of equity research analysts covering the Group's stock is available here.

Legal notice:

The research is prepared by Kepler Cheuvreux under a sponsored research arrangement and reflects the independent views of its authors. The reports are prepared based on publicly available information, provided for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The Group assumes no responsibility for the analyses, opinions or conclusions contained in the report. Any investment decision remains solely the responsibility of the investor.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

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Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

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