Cyril Morin: From Cinema To Literature - The Author Behind The Activist And CYMO

Cover of the book "The Activist (The Sacrifice Zone)"

- Available on Amazon, worldwide release October 6, 2026 – Kindle & Paperback

- village voice (about the movie The Activist)LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cyril Morin: From Cinema to Literature - The Author Behind The Activist and CYMOAfter more than three decades as an internationally recognized film composer and filmmaker, Cyril Morin enters a new chapter of his creative life with The Activist (The Sacrifice Zone) and a growing body of fiction published under the name CYMO.Cyril Morin has spent his career telling stories through music and cinema. Now, he is turning to the written word. His new book, "The Activist (The Sacrifice Zone)", marks a return to a story that has been central to his journey as a filmmaker. The book grows out of Morin's first feature film, The Activist, inspired by the 1973 occupation of Wounded Knee by members and supporters of the American Indian Movement.The film received recognition at international festivals, including Sedona and Tenerife, as well as two Henri Langlois awards in France. The film was also nominated in Montreal (Presence Autochtone), Stuttgart (Indian Film), and Lucerne (international FF), and received the Best Actress award at Red Nation Festival in Los Angeles.A STORY REVISITED THROUGH LITERATURE"Peace starts when people listen, not when people talk..."Set against the 1973 Wounded Knee insurrection led by the Lakota Sioux, this political thriller follows the arrest and imprisonment of two activists, Marvin and Bud 'One Bull'.While Bud fights the system with righteous indignation, Marvin has lost his way and his will after the death of his wife, Anna Ward, in a mysterious car accident.Claire Chapman, a young lawyer assigned to their defense, investigates the death and uncovers a conspiracy far more explosive than anyone imagined.Meanwhile, a Nixon administration advisor, a sitting senator, and a famous Hollywood actor visit Marvin and Bud in jail.What secret was Anna hiding before she died? What do the activists know?THE CYMO BOOKSAlongside The Activist, Morin has created a very different literary universe under the name CYMO.The CYMO project begins with "Human Without End", a speculative novel exploring humanity's ancient desire to overcome mortality.The story follows Norman Klein across five decades as biotechnology, wealth and technological ambition begin to transform the meaning of human life. At its center is billionaire Jay Cosberg, whose technological vision challenges the boundaries between biology, identity, love and mortality.The series continues with "Human Without Body", extending these questions into an increasingly technological future.While The Activist looks toward a defining moment in history, the CYMO books look toward possible futures. Together, they reflect Morin's continuing fascination with one fundamental question: what happens to human beings when confronted with forces larger than themselves?(Books Available on Amazon, kindle & paperback)FROM MUSIC AND CINEMA TO WRITINGMorin's literary work grows naturally from his career as a storyteller. After a career spent giving stories their sound and images, Cyril Morin is now giving them another dimension: his own words.(His next novel is forthcoming in 2027...)

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Cyril Morin: From Cinema to Literature - The Author Behind The Activist and CYMO News Provided By Cyril Morin October 02, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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