JO1 Unleash A New Era With First Full English EP 'ANIMAL'

Photo Courtesy of LAPONE Entertainment

Photo Courtesy of LAPONE Entertainment

Photo Courtesy of LAPONE Entertainment

Six-Track Project Produced by Grammy-Winning Producer Dem Jointz Marks a New Global Chapter for the Japanese Group

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Global boy group JO1 officially enters a new chapter today with the release of ANIMAL, the group's first full English-language EP and their official U.S. debut project.The six-track EP marks a major step in JO1's continued global expansion, bringing together an internationally focused sound, increased creative involvement from the members and a collaboration with acclaimed Grammy-winning producer and songwriter Dem Jointz, who produced all six tracks on the project.Designed to introduce another side of JO1 to audiences around the world, ANIMAL captures the group at its most instinctive and uninhibited. Across the project, JO1 explores themes of freedom, individuality and breaking beyond expectations while expanding the sound and performance style that have made them one of Japan's most prominent contemporary groups.At the center of the EP is its title track,“ANIMAL,” a high-energy dance anthem built around the idea of unleashing the side of yourself that is often kept hidden. JO1 member Takumi Kawanishi participated in composing the track, further reflecting the members' growing creative involvement in their music.Driven by a propulsive beat and an explosive performance style,“ANIMAL” translates the EP's larger message into a call to break free from limitations and move forward on instinct.The song arrives alongside its official music video, which visually expands on that theme. The video follows JO1 as they leave the confines of a“cage” behind and enter a larger, unpredictable world, using the imagery as a metaphor for the group stepping beyond familiar boundaries and onto an increasingly global stage.The choreography features one of JO1's most physical performances to date. The video culminates with the group joined by 30 dancers for an expansive final sequence that represents the members breaking free from the structures that once contained them.Fans have already had an early introduction to“ANIMAL” through performances at major events including KCON LA 2026 and ROCK IN JAPAN FESTIVAL 2026, where JO1 previewed the track ahead of its official release.ANIMAL follows a period of growing international momentum for JO1 and arrives as the group kicks off its North American tour today, October 2, at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall. The five-date run will continue through New York, Chicago and San Francisco before concluding October 11 at The Novo in Los Angeles, further establishing 2026 as a pivotal year in the group's global evolution.More than simply a U.S. debut, ANIMAL represents the beginning of a new era for JO1 as the group expands its musical identity, takes a more active role in the creative process and introduces its music to an even broader international audience.ANIMAL is available now on all major streaming platforms.UPCOMING NORTH AMERICAN TOUR SCHEDULEFriday, October 2 / Toronto: Danforth Music HallSunday, October 4 / New York: Webster HallTuesday, October 6 / Chicago: Copernicus CenterThursday, October 8 / San Francisco: The WarfieldSunday, October 11 / Los Angeles: The NovoABOUT JO1JO1 is a 9-member global boy group on the rise to becoming worldwide stars. Emerging from PRODUCE 101 JAPAN on March 4th, 2020, they have quickly made their mark with their remarkable talent, chart-topping hits, and dynamic performances. Consisting of 9 members – Sho, Ren, Ruki, Junki, Keigo, Takumi, Syoya, Sky, and MÁME, they were formed through 65 million votes by their passionate fans-the "nation's producers"-JO1 is carving out a major presence not only in Japan but across the globe. JO1 has nine consecutive number-one singles on the Oricon charts, including the record-breaking debut single“Protostar,” which sold over 300,000 copies in its first week. They have eight number-one songs and two number-one albums on Billboard Japan, with“Wandering” achieving double platinum status. They've achieved three MTV Video Music Awards Japan, three MAMA Awards, and one Japan Gold Disc Award, including Favorite Asian Artist at the 2022 MAMA Awards.

Angela Mach

Platform PR

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ANIMAL Official MV

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JO1 Unleash A New Era With First Full English EP 'ANIMAL' News Provided By Artist Movement Accompany October 02, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, World & Regional



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