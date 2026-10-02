Pumasai Brings AI, Scientific Machine Learning And Advanced Pharmacometric Research To Acop 2026

PumasAI

Pre-conference workshop on the future of AI in pharmacometrics and four scientific poster presentations highlight PumasAI's presence at ACoP 2026

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PumasAI, an AI-powered clinical pharmacology and pharmacometrics company transforming how pharmaceutical teams work, today announced its scientific program for the American Conference on Pharmacometrics (ACoP 2026 ), taking place October 11-14, 2026, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Maryland.

PumasAI will bring a full-day pre-conference workshop on the future of AI in pharmacometrics, four scientific poster presentations, and a team of experts at Booth #5. On October 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, Dr. Niklas Korsbo will lead AI in Pharmacometrics: A Strategic Vision for the Next Five Years. Designed for pharmacometrics leaders, R&D decision makers, and quantitative scientists, the workshop will explore the strategic and technical foundations of machine learning in pharmacometrics. The session will focus on how AI and machine learning can support pharmacometric thinking, decision making, and future modeling strategies.

“ACoP brings together many of the people defining what comes next for pharmacometrics and model-informed drug development,” said Dr. Vijay Ivaturi, Co-Founder and CEO of PumasAI.“This year, we are especially excited to contribute to the conversation around how AI and Scientific Machine Learning can help scientists translate increasingly sophisticated models into better, faster, and more confident drug development decisions.”

Four PumasAI Poster Presentations at ACoP 2026

PumasAI scientists will also present research spanning population pharmacokinetics, exposure-response analysis, and AI-enabled modeling:

●Population Pharmacokinetic Analysis of Taletrectinib in Healthy Subjects and Patients with ROS1-Positive (ROS1+) Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

●DeepNLME Autonomously Rivals Expert-Specified Pharmacokinetic Functions for Mosunetuzumab

●Population Pharmacokinetic Analysis of An Oral Meloxicam Formulation (MR-107A-02) in Healthy Volunteers and Surgical Patients

●Meloxicam (MR-107A-02) Exposure-Response of Pain Relief in Post-Surgery Patients

“The research we are bringing to ACoP spans the work pharmacometricians are doing today and emerging approaches that could change how that work is done tomorrow,” added Dr. Ivaturi.“That is an exciting place for PumasAI to be.”

Attendees can visit Booth #5 throughout ACoP 2026 to discuss pharmacometrics, MIDD, AI, and Scientific Machine Learning. Learn more about PumasAI at ACoP 2026 and register for the pre-conference workshop at events/acop-2026-from-models-to-medicines-faster.



About PumasAI

PumasAI is an award-winning global healthcare intelligence company with a vision to accelerate precision healthcare to patients. Proprietary software and AI tools developed by the company includes the Pumas suite of products, an integrated modeling and simulation platform designed to multiply productivity across the drug development lifecycle. Scientists at PumasAI provide consulting with leading pharmaceutical innovators in clinical pharmacology, model-informed drug development (MIDD), pharmacometrics, front-end applications, and more.

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