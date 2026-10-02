Latco Enters Q4 With Expanded Build · Run · Power Model

Latco brings its offerings under three core pillars, Build, Run and Power, helping B2B companies build predictable revenue engines across the Americas.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Latco, a go-to-market partner helping B2B companies build predictable revenue engines across the Americas, today announced the expansion of its service model entering Q4 2026, bringing its offerings under three core pillars: Build, Run and Power.

The expanded model reflects Latco's evolution from an outbound sales partner into a broader go-to-market company helping organizations build revenue teams, operate sales motions and deploy the technology and infrastructure behind them.

One Revenue Engine. Three Ways to Deploy It.

Latco's expanded model is built around a simple idea: companies at different stages need different pieces of the revenue engine.

Build · Run · Power gives companies three ways to work with Latco depending on where the gap exists.

BUILD - Build the Team

Through Latco Build, companies can recruit and build internal go-to-market teams.

Latco applies its understanding of sales roles, markets, ICPs and revenue motions to recruiting and talent acquisition, evaluating candidates based on how they fit within the company's specific go-to-market environment.

Build is designed for companies that want to own their sales function internally but need the right people to execute it.

RUN - Run the Motion

Latco Run is the company's sales-as-a-service offering.

Through Run, Latco can operate an entire sales motion or take ownership of specific stages of the revenue engine, from go-to-market strategy and outbound prospecting through qualification, appointment setting and full-cycle sales execution.

The model combines people, data, technology, messaging and execution into one managed system, allowing companies to deploy additional sales capacity without immediately building the entire operation internally.

POWER - Power the Team

Latco Power is built around Latco OS, the company's developing proprietary sales infrastructure and technology layer.

Power is designed for companies that already have salespeople but need stronger systems behind them. Latco provides the data, sales engagement technology, workflows, automation and infrastructure needed to help those teams operate more effectively.

Latco OS brings together systems used internally across Latco's own go-to-market operations and client programs into an infrastructure layer that can be deployed inside external revenue organizations.

Building Across the Americas

The Build · Run · Power model also reinforces Latco's focus on helping companies operate across North America and Latin America.

Sales motions rarely transfer perfectly between markets. Companies expanding internationally may need to adapt their messaging, channels, talent and commercial approach to compete effectively.

Latco's model is designed to operate across both environments, giving companies one partner capable of helping them build the team, run the motion or power the infrastructure behind revenue growth.

"As we've worked with companies on their go-to-market motions, it became clear that pipeline is rarely just a lead generation problem. Sometimes the company needs execution. Sometimes they need the right people. Sometimes they already have the people and the infrastructure is the problem. Build, Run and Power gives us a way to solve each of those problems while staying focused on the same outcome: building a predictable revenue engine."

Jaeden Cruz, CEO & Co-Founder, Latco

"We're building Latco around where we believe go-to-market is heading. Companies shouldn't have to piece together recruiters, agencies, software and internal teams just to build a functioning revenue engine. Our goal is to give them one ecosystem that can evolve with them, from making the first hire to scaling sales across markets."

Jose Cruz, CVO & Co-Founder, Latco

For more information, visit .

Founders

Jaeden Cruz

CEO & Co-Founder, Latco

LinkedIn: linkedin/in/jaedencruz

Jose Cruz

CVO & Co-Founder, Latco

LinkedIn: linkedin/in/jose-cruz-b940b3398

Company

Latco

Website:

LinkedIn: linkedin/company/latcoagency

Jose Cruz

Latco

+1 347-260-3506

email us here

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