Department Of Municipalities And Transport And Siemens Form Strategic Partnership At LIVEX 2026 To Advance Digital Urban Infrastructure And Advanced Transit Networks Across Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Joint initiative targets AI-driven analytics, sustainable utilities, and intelligent transport frameworks to enhance urban liveability and operational efficiency across the emirate Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Municipalities and Transport DMT has entered into a strategic partnership with Siemens during the Liveability and Investment Exhibition LIVEX 2026, which took place in Abu Dhabi between 29 September and 1 October 2026.

Signed by Adel Abdulla Albreiki, Acting Undersecretary of the DMT, and Rohit Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Siemens Advanta Middle East & India, the agreement establishes a framework for advancing municipal data and analytics, utilities and infrastructure, and intelligent mobility in support of Abu Dhabi's long-term development priorities.

Under the agreement, both organisations will focus on harnessing data, artificial intelligence and digital technologies to support informed decision-making, improve operational performance and enhance the delivery of key services across Abu Dhabi. The partnership will also encourage the exchange of expertise and best practices to support continued innovation across municipal sectors.

A further area of focus is the exploration of AI-enabled stormwater and flood prediction capabilities aimed at strengthening preparedness and supporting effective planning during severe weather events, helping to enhance protection across priority drainage areas.

By bringing together advanced analytics, infrastructure innovation and intelligent mobility, the partnership supports Abu Dhabi's ongoing efforts to enhance competitiveness, strengthen sustainability and elevate quality of life across the emirate.