Dubai Studio City To Showcase Future Of Creative Storytelling At CABSAT 2026

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. D/Quarters will host a dedicated lounge providing guests with the opportunity to experience its state-of-the-art co-working spaces

Dubai, UAE, October 2026: Dubai Studio City, the region's leading hub for content creation and one of TECOM Group PJSC's 10 business districts, will showcase the future of creative storytelling and its comprehensive media and production ecosystem as the Strategic Partner of CABSAT 2026, MEASA's leading event for media, broadcast, and Pro AV solutions, taking place at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai from 5-7 October.

Part of TECOM Group's Media Cluster alongside Dubai Media City and Dubai Production City, Dubai Studio City's sector-specific infrastructure supports film, television, broadcasting, and digital content creation while addressing the evolving needs of the media industry.

“Empowering creative talent to ideate, produce, and scale on a global stage is at the core of our mission at Dubai Studio City,” said Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Media City, Dubai Production City, and Dubai Studio City, part of TECOM Group. “By providing a complete ecosystem supported by purpose-built infrastructure and an environment that fosters innovation and collaboration, we enable media companies and content creators to drive the next wave of regional storytelling. As the Strategic Partner of CABSAT 2026, we look forward to engaging with industry leaders and showcasing our vibrant community's achievements, reinforcing Dubai's position as a global centre for the creative economy.”

At CABSAT 2026, Dubai Studio City will feature a theatre-inspired space designed to showcase the integrated media ecosystem. Attendees will also have the opportunity to access exclusive tours of Dubai Studio City's world-class Sound Stages.

Complementing this experience, D/Quarters, the state-of-the-art co-working spaces by TECOM Group, will host a dedicated lounge providing guests with the opportunity to experience the D/Quarters modern co-working spaces suitable for businesses of all sizes.

Dubai Studio City will also be joined at CABSAT 2026 by in5 Media, one of four sector-specific verticals under Dubai's leading incubator, in5. Founded in 2013, in5 has supported more than 1,100 start-ups across the tech, media, design, and science sectors that have raised more than AED 9 billion in funding since in5's inception. At CABSAT 2026, in5 Media will spotlight a curated selection of innovative start-ups, demonstrating the vibrant entrepreneurial talent developing within the Media Cluster.

Dubai Studio City is part of TECOM Group's portfolio of business districts, which includes Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai Production City, Dubai Industrial City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai International Academic City, and Dubai Design District (d3).