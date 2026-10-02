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AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available For Online Viewing


2026-10-02 08:46:55
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company executives shared their business strategies, provided updates on recent developments, and answered questions live from investors

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference held on October 1, 2026 are now available for online viewing.

VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from each company's resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through October 6th. Please Schedule 1x1 Meetings: here.

October 1st Presentations

Company Ticker(s)
Perpetuals.com Ltd. NASDAQ: PDC
Articore Group Ltd. OTCQB: ATGRF | ASX: ATG
Infineon Technologies AG OTCQX: IFNNY | FSE: IFX
First Phosphate Corp. OTCQX: FRSPF | CSE: PHOS | NASDAQ:
PHOS
Blockmate Ventures Inc. OTCQB: MATEF | TSXV: MATE
HealthLynked Corp. OTCQB: HLYK
Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. OTCQB: CCDSF | TSXV: CCDS
INEO Tech Corp. OTCQB: INEOF | TSXV: INEO
01 Quantum Inc. OTCQB: OONEF | TSXV: ONE


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, ...

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
Greg Young
VP Corporate Services
OTC Markets Group
(212) 652-5958
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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