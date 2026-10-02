IBN To Serve As Media Sponsor Of The Thinkequity Conference 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Corporate communications network to expand awareness of conference participants and presentations

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN, an innovative communications and content distribution firm, today announced its role as an official sponsor of The ThinkEquity Conference, taking place Oct. 15, 2026, at the Mandarin Oriental in New York City.

The ThinkEquity Conference brings together public companies, investors and capital markets professionals for company presentations and one-on-one investor meetings. Among the companies participating this year is TruGolf Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG), whose Chairman and Interim CEO Brenner Adams will present alongside Natalie Hirsch, Interim CEO and CFO of Polymath Research Inc.

As an official sponsor, IBN will utilize its extensive corporate communications network to expand awareness of The ThinkEquity Conference and its participants. Through its InvestorWire brand, IBN will syndicate event-related content across more than 5,000 channels and provide event coverage across its digital platforms, which collectively reach an audience of more than 2 million on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Meta and other platforms.

Beck Lewellen, Director of Sales & Business Development at IBN, said,“The ThinkEquity Conference creates an important forum for public companies to connect directly with investors and the broader capital markets community. We're pleased to support the conference as a media sponsor and use IBN's distribution network to extend the reach of participating companies and their stories beyond the event itself.”

For more information about the event and register click here: ThinkEquity Conference

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 20+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

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