Advantage The Authority Company Signs 5 New Authors Covering A Wide Range Of Topics

Advantage | The Authority Company helps CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs and visionaries build Authority through publishing, media and personal brand services.

Advantage | The Authority Company signed five new authors spanning leadership, cybersecurity, tourism, and sales for upcoming books across its five imprints.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Advantage | The Authority Company announces five new publishing projects featuring professors, founders, CEOs, and business consultants spanning the genres of leadership, cybersecurity, sports/entertainment, tourism and sales.Advantage | The Authority Company is the home of five publishing imprints: Forbes Books, Entrepreneur Books, SXSW Books, Advantage Books, and Rethink Press. Advantage's thousands of authors and thought leaders who share their expertise and experience are proof of the company's core belief: Writing a book is the most powerful tool for professionals to build authority in their field.These new authors joining the Advantage family will have books published in the coming months.- Bo Bernhard: A Harvard graduate, former professional athlete, and award-winning teacher and researcher, Bo Bernhard, Ph.D., has spent three decades exploring the intersections of tourism, sports, entertainment, and human behavior. He's advised governments, global hospitality leaders, and Fortune 500 companies along the way. That collective experience informs the rich tapestry of his book,“The Fun Economy: How Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment Are Changing the Way the World Works (and Plays).” Drawing on research and firsthand experience from around the world, Bernhard shows why people increasingly value memories over possessions - and why leaders can no longer treat fun as an afterthought.Imprint: SXSW- Mike Campbell: The founder and CEO of Campbell Private Wealth, Mike Campbell is a retired Navy commander who flew combat missions, served as advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and coordinated operations for the Blue Angels squadron. In his upcoming book,“The Debrief: How Elite Teams Build Trust, Navigate Change, and Achieve Excellence,” Campbell shows how a structured habit of honest reflection creates the psychological safety that unlocks vulnerability and accountability. He maps the 10 characteristics shared by elite teams.Imprint: Forbes Books- Alina Matyukhina: Professor Alina Matyukhina, Ph.D., is Global Head of Cybersecurity for Siemens' largest business unit and founder of CYBERLEAD Hub. She was named Cybersecurity Woman of the Year and featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. Drawing on 27 case studies, from fast-growing firms to Apple, JPMorgan, and Microsoft, Matyukhina shows how leadership choices shape an organization before, during, and after a cyber incident in her book,“CYBERLEAD: How Great Leaders Turn Cyber Risk into Competitive Advantage.” She translates cyber risk into the language leaders already speak: strategy, governance, resilience, and growth.Imprint: Forbes Books- Jeffery S. Perry: Founder and CEO of Lead Mandates LLC, Jeffery S. Perry has spent decades in the boardroom, guiding organizations through transformation as both an executive and board director. In his upcoming book,“SOAR: Elevated Leadership Through Conviction, Clarity, and Contribution for an Ever-Changing World,” Perry distills his wisdom into principles you can apply immediately. He explores how to release the stigmas others place on you, how to claim your space instead of waiting for permission, and how to choose courage over comfort when it matters most.Imprint: Forbes Books- Christopher E. Wallace: A lifelong salesman, Christopher E. Wallace, a co-founder of InnerView Group, followed a corporate career with major consumer brands by venturing out to help companies improve their everyday sales conversations. Drawing on work with more than 400,000 frontline sales associates across industries from banking to home improvement, Wallace has identified why the old consultative sales playbook keeps failing modern buyers and what actually earns their trust. In his book,“Selling Clarity,” he provides a practical guide for consumer sales leaders who want to move their team beyond outdated tactics and deliver an experience that creates value.Imprint: Advantage BooksAdvantage | The Authority Company is proud to partner with these authors on their journey as they share their valuable insights and vision. To learn more about our publishing imprints, book promotions, media services, personal brand strategy and processes, please visit theauthoritycompany.About Advantage | The Authority CompanyAdvantage | The Authority Company provides CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries with an array of services that assist them in building their Authority in their areas of expertise, enabling them to gain exceptional visibility, credibility, and recognition. Those services include book publishing under five imprints - Forbes Books, Entrepreneur Books, SXSW Books, Advantage Books, and Rethink Press - in addition to public relations, podcasting, personal brand websites, content creation, brand strategy, and more. Since the company's founding in 2005, Advantage has helped thousands of clients enhance their Authority and their personal brands through its publishing and brand-building services. Advantage Media operates offices in both Charleston, S.C., and London.

Miguel Casellas Gil

Advantage | The Authority Company

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Advantage | The Authority Company Signs 5 New Authors Covering a Wide Range of Topics News Provided By Advantage Media October 02, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Travel & Tourism Industry



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