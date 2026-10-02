Saudi Falconry Heritage Meets Outdoor Tradition At International Exhibition In Riyadh

A Saudi falconer displays a falcon during a live demonstration at the exhibition, as visitors gather to watch the traditional practice of falconry.

Visitors arrive at the International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, during the 2026 edition of the event.

Images from the visit of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif Al Saud, Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to the International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition during its opening.

Talal bin Abdulaziz Al-Shammisi, Chief Executive Officer of the National Center for Falcons

Ahmed Fahad Al-Hababi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Center for Falcons.

Falconry, craftsmanship and countryside pursuits come together with contemporary Saudi culture

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2026 has opened with 254 exhibitors and brands from 20 countries across 197,000 square metres.For UK audiences, the exhibition offers a perspective on living heritage and traditional outdoor pursuits, bringing falconry together with craftsmanship, specialist equipment, hunting, equestrian activities, travel and adventure.Talal bin Abdulaziz Al-Shammisi, Chief Executive Officer of the National Center for Falcons, said:“The exhibition continues to expand while keeping falconry and its heritage at the heart of the experience. This year's programme was designed to offer something for different audiences, from falcons and cultural heritage to adventure, knowledge and commercial opportunities.”Ahmed Fahad Al-Hababi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Center for Falcons, said:“The diversity of activities and international participation reflects the exhibition's continued development as a platform where authentic heritage meets contemporary cultural, commercial and entertainment experiences.”The exhibition also includes 4WD experiences, fishing, hiking, safari activities, archery, cultural performances and workshops.The previous edition attracted more than 700,000 visitors and generated sales exceeding SAR91 million.The Melwah Race runs from 4 to 9 October across 12 heats, with SAR723,000 in prizes, while At-Turaif District in Diriyah forms part of the cultural programme.The exhibition continues until 10 October in Malham.About the National Center for FalconsThe National Center for Falcons develops Saudi Arabia's falconry sector, preserves its cultural heritage and supports specialised programmes, research and international cooperation.About the ExhibitionLaunched in 2018, the exhibition brings together falconry, hunting, heritage, travel, adventure and entertainment.

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Saudi Falconry Heritage Meets Outdoor Tradition at International Exhibition in Riyadh News Provided By Legends PR Company October 02, 2026, 12:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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