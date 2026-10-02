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Etihad Rail Adds 6 Abu Dhabi-Dubai Weekend Train Services As Tickets Sell Out

Etihad Rail Adds 6 Abu Dhabi-Dubai Weekend Train Services As Tickets Sell Out


2026-10-02 08:41:09
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Due to immense customer demand, Etihad Rail has introduced six train services between Abu Dhabi and Dubai this weekend.

Over 1,000 additional seats have been released across three new trains on Saturday, October 3, with a further 1,000 seats across three similar services on Sunday, October 4.

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This comes in response to exceptional early demand by customers who are enthusiastic about travelling on the rail network.

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The additional trains will operate at the following departure times on both days:

    12:14: Abu Dhabi to Dubai

    13:43: Dubai to Abu Dhabi

    16:43: Abu Dhabi to Dubai

Tickets for the additional trains went on sale at 2pm on Friday, October 2. In just two hours, the tickets for almost all the trains going from Dubai tp Abu Dhabi on Saturday were sold out. There were only a handful of tickets remaining on the 1:43pm service and a few seats in the Comfort section of the 7.14am train.

It was on Wednesday that Dubai's Al Yalayis station opened to the general public for passenger services. On the first day, hundreds of excited passengers travelled between the two stations. During weekdays, there are ten services between the two emirates – two in the morning and the remaining in the afternoon and evening.

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Khaleej Times

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