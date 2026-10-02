Russian Attack On Mykolaiv Damages Port, Civilian Infrastructure, Injures Three
"This afternoon, the enemy launched a combined attack on Mykolaiv, preliminarily using missiles and attack UAVs. Three men were injured in the attack. All of them were hospitalized. Doctors are providing them with the necessary medical care," the statement said.
The attack also damaged port and civilian infrastructure, including an administrative building, production and warehouse facilities, an office building, a hotel and restaurant complex, and a vehicle repair shop.Read also: Russian drone hits school in Kyiv, fire breaks out
As reported, a 50-year-old man was killed in a Russian attack in the Mykolaiv region on September 30.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment