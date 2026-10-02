Russian Attack On Mykolaiv Damages Port, Civilian Infrastructure, Injures Three

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, acting head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Heorhii Reshetilov announced this on Telegram.

"This afternoon, the enemy launched a combined attack on Mykolaiv, preliminarily using missiles and attack UAVs. Three men were injured in the attack. All of them were hospitalized. Doctors are providing them with the necessary medical care," the statement said.

The attack also damaged port and civilian infrastructure, including an administrative building, production and warehouse facilities, an office building, a hotel and restaurant complex, and a vehicle repair shop.

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As reported, a 50-year-old man was killed in a Russian attack in the Mykolaiv region on September 30.