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Footage Of President Ilham Aliyev's Participation At 8Th Congress Of New Azerbaijan Party Shared On His Social Media

Footage Of President Ilham Aliyev's Participation At 8Th Congress Of New Azerbaijan Party Shared On His Social Media


2026-10-02 08:37:43
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) was posted on his social media accounts.

The post reads: "President Ilham Aliyev attended the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party."

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AzerNews

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