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Footage Of President Ilham Aliyev's Participation At 8Th Congress Of New Azerbaijan Party Shared On His Social Media
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more
Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) was posted on his social media accounts.
The post reads: "President Ilham Aliyev attended the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party."
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