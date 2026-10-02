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Futures Tick Up Ahead Of U.S. Jobs Figures
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Futures tied to Canada's blue-chip index edged higher on Friday, joining a global relief rally as bond-market volatility eased, while investors awaited key U.S. jobs data that could shape expectations for the Federal Reserve's next policy move.
The TSX lost 81.11 points to end the session Thursday at 35,154.76, a?10-week low, and it was on track for weekly losses as the stalemate in the Middle East conflict clouded?the inflation outlook and pushed global bond yields to?multi-decade highs
The Canadian dollar docked 0.11 cents at 70.21 cents U.S.
December futures advanced 0.2% Friday morning.
Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada will fast-track the approval process for a new proposed crude oil export pipeline?to the West Coast.
The pipeline is a crucial part of Carney's bid to diversify the economy away from the U.S.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange lost 3.12 points Thursday to 878.78.
ON WALLSTREET
Stock futures rose early Friday as traders awaited the release of September's jobs report.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials galloped 254 points, or 0.5%, Friday to 51,495.
Futures for the S&P 500 acquired 33 points, or 0.4%, to 7,757.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite jumped 173.75 points, or 0.6%. to 30,934.25.
Investors are coming off a modestly higher session Thursday, to start off the month of October. However, all three indices are on pace for weekly losses, with the Dow off 1.7% in the period.
Morgan Stanley put Nvidia back atop its list of semiconductor stocks on Friday, touting the company's range of customers and the importance of graphics processing units (GPUs) to agentic artificial intelligence.
September's non-farm payrolls report will be in the spotlight Friday, with the Dow Jones consensus calling for job growth of 84,000 and for the unemployment rate to hold steady at 4.1%.
The report comes as traders reassess the next move for the Federal Reserve. Fed funds futures trading suggests a 72% likelihood the central bank will stand pat in October.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dropped 0.9%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng retreated 2.6%.
Oil prices faded $3.36 to $89.52 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices brightened $11.30 to $4,213.60 U.S an ounce.
Futures tied to Canada's blue-chip index edged higher on Friday, joining a global relief rally as bond-market volatility eased, while investors awaited key U.S. jobs data that could shape expectations for the Federal Reserve's next policy move.
The TSX lost 81.11 points to end the session Thursday at 35,154.76, a?10-week low, and it was on track for weekly losses as the stalemate in the Middle East conflict clouded?the inflation outlook and pushed global bond yields to?multi-decade highs
The Canadian dollar docked 0.11 cents at 70.21 cents U.S.
December futures advanced 0.2% Friday morning.
Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada will fast-track the approval process for a new proposed crude oil export pipeline?to the West Coast.
The pipeline is a crucial part of Carney's bid to diversify the economy away from the U.S.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange lost 3.12 points Thursday to 878.78.
ON WALLSTREET
Stock futures rose early Friday as traders awaited the release of September's jobs report.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials galloped 254 points, or 0.5%, Friday to 51,495.
Futures for the S&P 500 acquired 33 points, or 0.4%, to 7,757.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite jumped 173.75 points, or 0.6%. to 30,934.25.
Investors are coming off a modestly higher session Thursday, to start off the month of October. However, all three indices are on pace for weekly losses, with the Dow off 1.7% in the period.
Morgan Stanley put Nvidia back atop its list of semiconductor stocks on Friday, touting the company's range of customers and the importance of graphics processing units (GPUs) to agentic artificial intelligence.
September's non-farm payrolls report will be in the spotlight Friday, with the Dow Jones consensus calling for job growth of 84,000 and for the unemployment rate to hold steady at 4.1%.
The report comes as traders reassess the next move for the Federal Reserve. Fed funds futures trading suggests a 72% likelihood the central bank will stand pat in October.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dropped 0.9%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng retreated 2.6%.
Oil prices faded $3.36 to $89.52 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices brightened $11.30 to $4,213.60 U.S an ounce.
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