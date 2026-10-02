GPGI, Inc., F/K/A Composecure, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI) New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX) And PROCEPT Biorobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT): Grabar Law Office Is Investigating Claims On Your Behalf

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

GPGI, Inc., f/k/a CompoSecure, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of GPGI, Inc., f/k/a CompoSecure, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI; CMPO).

What Is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased GPGI, Inc., f/k/a CompoSecure, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI; CMPO) shares prior to November 3, 2025 , and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever through a shareholder governance action. You are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085.

What Is Alleged? It is alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complain that GPGI, Inc., f/k/a CompoSecure, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI; CMPO), through certain of its officers, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants had materially overstated the value of Husky; (ii) Husky was not on track to achieve the revenue and Adjusted EBITDA targets provided in the proxy statement and such targets lacked a reasonable basis in objective fact; (iii) a primary motivation of the Husky Acquisition was to generate millions of dollars in fees for Resolute Holdings and the individual defendants, rather than to create long-term value for CompoSecure shareholders; and (iv) as a result of the above, defendants had materially misrepresented the business, prospects, and expected financial results of GPGI and Husky as a combined business.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased GPGI, Inc., f/k/a CompoSecure, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI; CMPO) shares prior to November 3, 2025 , and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever through a shareholder governance action. #GPGI $GPGI #CompoSecure $CMPO

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) (formerly known as New Era Helium (NASDAQ: NEHC)).

What Is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether New Era and certain of its officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company.

If you purchased New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) shares (formerly known as New Era Helium (NASDAQ: NEHC) ), on or shortly after the Company's December 9, 2024 IPO, and continue to hold shares today, please visit c ontact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You may be able to seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

What is Alleged? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI), through certain of its officers, allegedly made false and misleading statements concerning the Company's Texas Critical Data Centers project, permitting progress, environmental liabilities, and related-party oil and gas transactions. The complaint alleges that New Era overstated its progress in obtaining regulatory permits and advancing its purported flagship Texas Critical Data Centers project, while publicly touting“tangible progress across all fronts including engineering, permitting, regulatory filings, and land expansion.” According to the complaint, the Company also represented to investors that it was making substantial progress toward a large-scale AI and high-performance computing data center campus in West Texas. It is alleged that that New Era's AI pivot was largely a“fantasy,” and that despite Company representations regarding permitting progress,“no applications have even been submitted” for required construction and environmental permits. It is further alleged that a substantial number of New Era's gas wells had been acquired from bankrupt entities tied to Company insiders and accused management of engaging in financial practices designed to enrich insiders while avoiding environmental cleanup obligations.

On December 29, 2025, reports emerged that the New Mexico Attorney General had filed suit against New Era, its subsidiary Solis Partners, LLC, and Company CEO Everett Willard Gray II, alleging a“fraudulent oil-and-gas scheme” involving self-dealing transactions, shell entities, and strategic bankruptcies designed to evade plugging and remediation obligations for inactive wells. According to that complaint, the alleged scheme involved transferring wells among affiliated entities while leaving environmental liabilities behind in bankruptcy proceedings.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased or otherwise acquired New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) shares (formerly known as New Era Helium (NASDAQ: NEHC)), on or shortly after its December 9, 2024 IPO, and continue to hold shares today, you can seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Visit , email Joshua Grabar at ..., or call us at 267-507-6085. #NewEraEnergy #NUAI $NUAI #NewEnergyHelium #NEHC $NEHC

Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX) .

What Is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether Power Solutions and certain of its executives breached their fiduciary duties.

What Is Alleged? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PSIX); through certain of its officers, failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company overstated its ability to capture sales demand for its power systems solutions, particularly within the data center market; (2) the Company understated the impact of its enhancements to manufacturing capacity to meet demand within the data center market, including the expected costs and the nature of the related“inefficiencies”; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT).

What is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) shares before February 28, 2024 , and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085.

What is Alleged? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose materially adverse facts including: (i) that Procept had utilized an extensive discount program designed to incentivize its customers to place bulk orders in excess of procedure demand; (ii) that Procept's undisclosed discount program had artificially and unsustainably inflated Procept's reported U.S. handpiece unit sales and revenues by pulling forward sales at the expense of future periods; (iii) that Procept's undisclosed discount program had caused customer handpiece orders to materially exceed underlying procedure demand throughout the Class Period and that this differential had materially grown over time; (iv) that Procept's consistent surplus of U.S. handpiece unit sales relative to performed procedures had created a glut of field inventory and overstocking amongst Procept's customer base, amounting to more than 10,000 excess units by the end of the Class Period; (v) that, as a result of (i)-(iv) above, defendants' representations regarding Procept's handpiece unit sales and the utilization of Procept's field Systems were materially overstated; (vi) that, as a result of (i)-(v) above, Procept was acutely exposed to material undisclosed risks of significant operational and financial harm; and (vii) that, as a result of (i)-(vi) above, Procept was unable to achieve its stated 2025 handpiece sales and revenue guidance and such guidance lacked a reasonably achievable factual basis.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) shares before February 28, 2024 , and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #Procept #PRCT $PRCT

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Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: ...