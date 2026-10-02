The Remington Group And Kite Mobility Introduce Embedded Shared Electric Mobility At Gallery Square, Setting A New Standard For Modern Residential Communities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership brings premium shared electric mobility directly into Downtown Markham, helping reduce transportation costs for residents while advancing the future of sustainable residential development

MARKHAM, Ontario, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cities become denser, housing affordability comes under increasing pressure, and transportation costs continue to rise, leading residential developers are rethinking one of the most important components of urban living: mobility.

Today, The Remington Group, one of Canada's premier master-planned community developers, and Kite Mobility, Canada's leading embedded mobility platform for residential communities, announced the launch of a premium shared electric Mobility Hub at Gallery Square in Downtown Markham.









Gallery Square by The Remington Group

The partnership represents another milestone in the evolution of modern residential living, where embedded mobility is emerging alongside high-speed connectivity, smart building technology, package management and EV charging as an essential component of future-ready communities.

Residents at Gallery Square now enjoy exclusive, 24/7 access to premium shared electric vehicles through the Kite Mobility platform, giving them a convenient, affordable alternative to private vehicle ownership without sacrificing flexibility or convenience.

As municipalities continue reducing parking requirements, developers seek to improve housing affordability, and consumers increasingly prioritize access over ownership, Kite's embedded Mobility Hub model addresses all three challenges simultaneously-reducing transportation costs for residents while helping developers create smarter, more sustainable communities.

Redefining Mobility for the Next Generation of Residential Communities

For decades, residential communities have been designed around private vehicle ownership, with significant space and resources devoted to parking.

That model is changing.

Underground parking construction now represents one of the largest capital expenses in multifamily development, while transportation remains one of the largest household expenses after housing. At the same time, cities across North America are encouraging higher-density development, reducing parking requirements, accelerating electrification, and promoting more sustainable transportation options.

Kite Mobility's platform transforms this challenge into an opportunity by embedding premium shared electric mobility directly within residential communities.

Each Mobility Hub combines premium electric vehicles, intelligent software, charging infrastructure and seamless resident access into a fully integrated transportation amenity designed specifically for modern urban living.

Each shared Kite vehicle has the potential to replace up to 10 privately owned vehicles, helping reduce parking demand, congestion and greenhouse gas emissions while improving access to affordable transportation.

A Better Alternative to Private Vehicle Ownership

Through the Kite Mobility app, Gallery Square residents can:



Reserve premium electric vehicles in seconds through a seamless mobile experience

Access vehicles 24 hours a day using secure, contactless entry

Eliminate the costs of insurance, maintenance, charging, cleaning and vehicle depreciation

Reduce or eliminate the need for second-car ownership while maintaining on-demand access to premium transportation Enjoy unlimited mileage with dedicated vehicles located directly within their residential community



For many households, replacing a second privately owned vehicle with shared electric mobility can reduce annual transportation costs by thousands of dollars while maintaining the flexibility of having a premium vehicle available whenever it's needed.

A Shared Vision for Future-Ready Communities

"Urban mobility is undergoing one of the most significant transformations in generations," said Scott Macwilliam, Founder and CEO of Kite Mobility.

"The communities being built today cannot rely on yesterday's transportation model. We believe embedded mobility will become as fundamental to modern residential buildings as EV charging, high-speed connectivity and smart building technology. Together with The Remington Group, we're helping define that new standard, delivering more affordable transportation for residents while enabling smarter, more sustainable communities."

"Downtown Markham was envisioned as a connected, walkable and future-ready community,” added Christopher Bratty, President of The Remington Group“As resident expectations continue to evolve, we remain committed to delivering amenities that improve convenience, sustainability and quality of life. Embedded shared mobility is a natural extension of that vision, and we're pleased to partner with Kite Mobility to bring this next-generation amenity to Gallery Square."

More Than an Amenity-Infrastructure for the Future

The Gallery Square launch represents more than the introduction of premium shared electric vehicles.

Each Kite Mobility Hub is designed as long-term mobility infrastructure capable of supporting:



Premium shared electric vehicle fleets

Future micromobility services

Intelligent charging and energy management

AI-enabled fleet optimization

Connected mobility software Future autonomous vehicle charging, staging and servicing



By embedding mobility directly where people live, Kite is creating a distributed network of Mobility Hubs that improves transportation today while establishing the physical infrastructure required for tomorrow's connected and autonomous mobility ecosystem.

About Kite Mobility

Kite Mobility is Canada's leading embedded mobility platform for residential communities.

The company partners with leading real estate developers and automotive manufacturers to integrate premium shared electric mobility directly into multifamily and mixed-use developments. Its distributed network of Mobility Hubs combines premium electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, proprietary software and intelligent fleet management into a recurring mobility platform that reduces transportation costs, enhances resident experience and supports more sustainable urban communities.

Kite's vision is to make embedded mobility a standard feature of every modern residential building-transforming transportation from a standalone service into essential community infrastructure.

About The Remington Group

For more than 70 years, The Remington Group has been creating landmark communities that shape how Canadians live, work and connect.

As one of Canada's leading privately owned real estate developers, Remington is recognized for its long-term vision, quality execution and master-planned communities that thoughtfully integrate residential, office, retail, hospitality and public spaces into vibrant urban destinations.

Its flagship Downtown Markham development exemplifies this commitment, creating one of Canada's premier mixed-use communities designed for sustainable, connected and future-focused urban living.

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Media Contact

Kite Mobility

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1-855-554-KITE (5483)

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