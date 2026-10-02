Liberty Defense And Wadsworth Solutions Announce Sale Of HEXWAVETM Systems To Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Walkthrough security detection portal to support Aviation Worker Screening at the airport

WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (“Liberty” or the“Company”) ( NASDAQ: DETX; TSXV: SCAN ), a leading provider of AI-based, next-generation detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, and Wadsworth Solutions today announced that Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) will deploy two HEXWAVETM systems to support its Aviation Worker Screening program.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport serves approximately 10 million passengers annually. The systems will support CLE's Aviation Worker Screening program at designated screening locations.

HEXWAVE detects metallic and non-metallic threats using millimeter wave technology and 3D video-rate imaging, with automatic threat detection powered by AI and deep learning algorithms. It also detects contraband and other prohibited items, including liquids, powders, plastics, vapes and other items of interest. HEXWAVE has been selected for use in aviation, government buildings, laboratories, courthouses, correctional facilities, and a range of public and commercial venues.

“We have been working closely with the team at CLE, and we look forward to supporting and enhancing its Aviation Worker Screening program as the airport continues to grow,” said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense.“With CLE, HEXWAVE will be deployed at nine airports, underscoring the growing demand for more comprehensive security screening solutions.”

Wadsworth Solutions, a leader in planning, management, installation, and integration of airport security systems, is serving as the prime contractor for this deployment. Wadsworth will install the HEXWAVE systems, provide operator training, and deliver ongoing support.

“Wadsworth Solutions is pleased to bring together a leading technology provider like Liberty Defense and a first-rate airport operator like CLE, with the shared goal of enhancing aviation security at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport,” said Matt Dillon, Vice President of Wadsworth Solutions' Security team.“HEXWAVE is a strong complement to our security integration and support services, and we believe the technology can provide an additional layer of support to CLE's Aviation Worker Screening program.”

For updates and news, please visit the Company website to subscribe to email alerts or follow Liberty Defense on social channels.

On Behalf of Liberty Defense

Bill Frain

CEO & Director

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (“Liberty” or the“Company”) ( NASDAQ: DETX; TSXV: SCAN ) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

About Wadsworth Solutions

Since 1944, Wadsworth Solutions has been delivering innovative engineering and technology solutions that keep facilities safe, secure, and operating at their best. From HVAC and temperature controls to data center engineering, facility automation, and advanced security systems, our expertise is built on decades of experience. Our Security Division specializes in complex, high-security environments, including transportation, correctional, municipal, and other critical facilities. We combine proven technology with hands-on engineering expertise to deliver integrated, scalable and cost-effective security solutions. Wadsworth Solutions provides the technology, expertise, and support our customers can count on.

For sales information, please contact:

Ian McNaughton

Senior Director Business Development, Liberty Defense

613-292-3669

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