Maharashtra Govt Terminates MPSC Secretary Mahendra Harpalkar's Deputation

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai/Pune, Oct 2 (IANS) Delivering on the promise made by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants, the Maharashtra General Administration Department (GAD) on Friday issued an official government order terminating the deputation of Mahendra Uttamrao Harpalkar as the MPSC Secretary.

The order states that Harpalkar's deputation is being brought to an end prematurely due to administrative reasons, and he has been directed to hand over charge immediately.

The official order follows a high-level meeting between CM Fadnavis and a delegation of protesting MPSC candidates held on Wednesday.

Aspirants had been demanding accountability over examination irregularities and paper leak allegations, specifically calling for the resignation of the MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanvar.

The Chief Minister had assured the delegation that the MPSC Secretary would be transferred immediately to ensure a transparent, fair inquiry.

CM Fadnavis had however, clarified that demanding the resignation of the MPSC Chairman is neither legally grounded nor justified.

Harpalkar, a Joint Secretary-cadre officer originally posted on a two-year deputation in December 2025, has had his tenure truncated. He has been instructed to hand over charge to a designated officer immediately, with the concurrence of the MPSC Chairman.

Separate administrative orders regarding his next assignment will be issued shortly by the state government.

In addition to transferring the MPSC Secretary, the state government announced several key measures to address the concerns of MPSC aspirants.

A judicial inquiry was ordered into the functioning of MPSC office-bearers and members.

The Chief Minister assured candidates that recruitment examinations will continue in the traditional offline format.

Following the issuance of the transfer order and assurance of systemic reforms, student organisations suspended their planned agitation.

The NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar, who is currently participating in the protest by MPSC aspirants demanding MPSC Chairman's removal in Pune, welcomed the state government's decision to transfer the MPSC Secretary.

In a post on social media platform X, Rohit Pawar said, "MPSC Secretary Mahendra Harpalkar's long-awaited transfer has finally happened-gratitude to the government for this! Now, only one major issue remains, and that is removing the corrupt chairpersons..! The government should set aside its ego, understand the genuine sentiments of the students, and immediately remove Chairperson Bhimnavar from the post."

Meanwhile, MPSC aspirants are holding protest in Pune demanding the immediate resignation of the MPSC Chairman and strict action over alleged exam paper leaks and operational irregularities.

Rohit Pawar joined the protesting candidates on the ground, establishing a satyagraha and declaring that the agitation would not be called off until their core demands are met.

"The resignation of MPSC Chairman is the primary demand of the students," Rohit Pawar said while addressing the crowd.

"The state government is deliberately turning a blind eye to these grievances. We have launched this satyagraha alongside students, and we will not step back without securing his resignation."

NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule visited the protest site and interacted with the MPSC aspirants.

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut will visit on Friday evening.

The street demonstration took a turbulent turn when a section of protesting students targeted journalists covering the demonstration.

According to eyewitness accounts, several students aggressively questioned reporters and photojournalists, demanding that they leave the premises.

The verbal altercation quickly escalated into physical violence, resulting in the assault of journalist Nikhil Shukre.

Local police intervened to diffuse the situation and escorted the perpetrator away.

Following the attack, media houses present at the site staged a unanimous boycott of the MPSC agitation in protest of the assault on press freedom.

The violence triggered sharp political reactions, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party condemning the incident and blaming Rohit Pawar and the Opposition for inciting hostility among student groups.

However, Sule downplayed the incident, saying such attack on any person is not acceptable.

Heavy police deployment has transformed Shastri Road and adjacent areas into heavily guarded zones.

Despite police notices issued to student representatives and the denial of permissions for certain high-density locations, aspirants remain camped out, setting the stage for a prolonged standoff between candidate organisations and the state administration.