Hudson County Botox Listings Leave A 51.7-Point After-Work Hours Gap
|Selected sample
|Locations
|Daytime: 1–3 p.m.
|Evening: 6–8 p.m.
|Shortfall, percentage points
|Hudson County
|29
|128/145 (88.3%)
|53/145 (36.6%)
|51.7
|Hoboken local cut
|10
|44/50 (88.0%)
|27/50 (54.0%)
|34.0
Fractions show qualifying location-weekdays. Hoboken is included within the county sample and is not an independent county comparator.
Expert Quote
Proposed quotation for approval by the Ethos Aesthetics + Wellness clinical team:
“People plan a consultation around the rest of their life - a commute, a workday, a family. This audit shows how rarely the listed hours in our county meet that moment. Our advice is simple: don't plan by a listing. Ask when a consultation can be booked, and whether the treatment you are considering is available in that visit.”
Why Now
The September snapshot provides a reference for readers considering how a consultation might fit around work and other commitments this autumn. It does not measure a seasonal change in demand or establish opening schedules for the holiday period.
Additional Findings
- Weekend context: 17/29 county locations (58.6%) met the one-hour overlap rule within 1–3 p.m. on Saturday; 3/29 (10.3%) met it on Sunday. The original test requiring the evening shortfall to exceed both weekend shortfalls was not met. Seven-city context: Compared with seven major U.S. cities that met the sample rule-Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, New York, and Washington DC-the county figures are presented alongside an equal-city average of 96.6% daytime overlap and 40.3% evening overlap, a 56.4-percentage-point gap. That comparison group contains 154 selected locations; it is not a national estimate. Manhattan supplement: In the Manhattan supplement (N = 28), daytime qualification was 137/140 (97.9%), compared with 71/140 (50.7%) in the evening-a 47.1-point gap. Manhattan is excluded from the seven-city mean and shares twelve location IDs with the New York sample.
Methodology Summary
The audit used fixed Google Places API text searches, with locations deduplicated by place ID. The final county register contained 87 discovered listings: 29 selected, 57 eligibility-unresolved, and one excluded client listing. Automated website screening was followed by an AI-assisted contextual review and an explicit location-attribution exclusion.
Weekday rates divide qualifying observations by five times the number of selected locations. Weekend rates are calculated separately per location, and the seven-city comparison weights each qualifying city equally.
Percentages and percentage-point gaps were rounded only after calculation.
The sample is not a census or probability sample. Hours came only from Google listings; website-hours discrepancies and appointment-only status were not checked. Website screening may omit genuine providers, and one retained listing uses brand-ambiguous wording, so the audit does not verify BOTOX-branded product availability at every location.
The headline interpretation was narrowed after results were available, while the original 6–8 p.m. window was retained. County calculations were verified from supplied schedule extracts, and comparison figures were reconstructed from supplied indicators. The original API collection was not independently authenticated, and the comparison locations' source schedules were not independently inspected.
Published opening hours are not appointment inventory and do not prove Botox is available throughout those hours. Unknown hours remain unknown, not closed.
Sources
- Campaign operator - C3 repair method and decisions - September 21, 2026 (final, incorporating Repair Addenda 1–3) Google Maps, via operator extract - C3 Hudson County per-location inputs - final selection 2026-09-21T19:32:24.538Z Campaign operator - C3 Hudson County eligibility register - final Google Maps, via operator extract - C3 comparison-city and Manhattan per-location indicators - September 21, 2026 Campaign operator - C3 selected-county archive excerpts (supplied) - Addendum 2, interpreted with the Addendum 3 override Google - Text Search (New) Google - REST Resource: places Google - Guidelines for representing your business on Google Google - How to set Special hours
Boilerplate
Ethos Aesthetics + Wellness is a physician-led medical spa (founded 2008) with seven locations across New Jersey. Its services integrate aesthetics and wellness care through personalized, medically driven consultations.
The Hoboken location is at 79 Hudson St, Suite 100LL, Hoboken, NJ 07030 (phone (201) 594-6323). For location information, visit Ethos Aesthetics + Wellness in Hoboken.CONTACT: Ethos Aesthetics + Wellness 79 Hudson St, Suite 100LL Hoboken New Jersey 07030 United States +12015946323
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