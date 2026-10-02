SCIENTURE Announces Arblitm Added To Formularies At Three Leading U.S. Pediatric Academic Medical Centers And Hospitals

Arbli TM Addresses an Approximately $219 Million U.S. Losartan Market Representing Approximately 72 Million Prescriptions Annually

COMMACK, NY, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCIENTURE HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ: SCNX) (“Scienture”), a holding company for existing and planned pharmaceutical operating companies focused on providing enhanced value to patients, physicians and caregivers through the development, commercialization, and distribution of novel specialty products that address unmet market needs, today announced that ArbliTM (losartan potassium) Oral Suspension, 10 mg/mL has been added to the formulary of three (3) leading U.S. pediatric academic medical centers and hospitals specializing in the treatment of children with complex and chronic medical conditions.

The formulary additions represent an important commercial milestone for ArbliTM and expands the product's presence within the institutional and pediatric healthcare market. ArbliTM is a proprietary oral suspension formulation of losartan potassium designed to improve patient access and compliance, particularly among pediatric, geriatric and other patient populations with difficulty swallowing tablets.

ArbliTM addresses a large and established U.S. losartan market representing approximately $219 million in sales and approximately 72 million prescriptions annually (IQVIA MAT Apr 2026). By eliminating the variability and inconvenience associated with pharmacy compounding, Scienture believes that ArbliTM provides healthcare professionals with a consistent, convenient and scalable ready-to-use treatment option.

ArbliTM is indicated for the treatment of hypertension in adults and pediatric patients six years of age and older. Its ready-to-use 10 mg/mL oral suspension provides flexible dosing without the need for extemporaneous pharmacy compounding, attributes that are particularly relevant in pediatric care, where patients may require individualized dosing or have difficulty swallowing conventional tablets.

Narasimhan Mani, President and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Scienture, commented,“The commercial rollout of ArbliTM has continued to gain momentum, with wholesale orders increasing sequentially and adoption expanding across key healthcare channels. These formulary additions represent an important growth milestone in the commercialization of ArbliTM and, importantly, its adoption within the pediatric healthcare setting, where the product provides much needed patient benefits. With the U.S. losartan market representing approximately $219 million in sales annually, even modest market penetration could represent a meaningful commercial opportunity for ArbliTM. The opportunity is particularly compelling given Scienture's high gross margins, providing significant operating leverage as we continue to expand ArbliTM's market penetration. We believe the combination of expanding institutional adoption, increasing wholesale orders and a highly attractive market opportunity provides a strong foundation for continued growth.”

“We believe this is just the beginning of the opportunity for ArbliTM within the pediatric hospital market,” added Shankar Hariharan, Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Scienture.“We believe the addition of ArbliTM by leading pediatric academic medical centers can help support our efforts to expand adoption across other institutions. We remain focused on building broader hospital and institutional access while continuing to expand payer coverage, pharmacy availability and distribution nationwide.”

The new formulary placements build upon Scienture's broader commercialization strategy for ArbliTM, which is focused on expanding commercial and government payer coverage, pharmacy availability, institutional adoption and distribution access. The Company intends to continue pursuing hospital and institutional formulary opportunities, including within pediatric healthcare settings, as it works to broaden ArbliTM adoption and increase patient access nationwide.

About Arbli TM

ArbliTM is a novel proprietary formulation of losartan, a widely prescribed angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) for hypertension. It is the first and only liquid formulation of losartan on the market that does not require compounding and has reduced dosing volume and long-term shelf life at room temperature storage. ArbliTM is FDA-approved for the treatment of hypertension in patients greater than six years old, for reducing the risk of stroke in patients with hypertension and left ventricular hypertrophy, and for treating diabetic nephropathy in certain patients with type 2 diabetes. By offering a safe, effective, and convenient liquid alternative, ArbliTM provides a tailored solution for patients who require or prefer a liquid formulation. As an FDA-approved product, ArbliTM provides consistent quality and dosing accuracy, addressing the risks and inconsistencies often associated with extemporaneously compounded losartan prescriptions. ArbliTM has two issued patents from the USPTO, which are also listed in the FDA Orangebook.

ArbliTM is the first and only oral liquid formulation of losartan approved by the U.S. FDA. ArbliTM comes in a 165 mL bottle as a peppermint flavored suspension that does not require refrigeration and has been approved for a shelf life of 24 months from the date of manufacture when stored at room temperature.

INDICATION

ArbliTM is an angiotensin II receptor blocker (ARB) indicated for:



Treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure in adults and children greater than 6 years old. Lowering blood pressure reduces the risk of fatal and nonfatal cardiovascular events, primarily strokes and myocardial infarctions.



Reduction of the risk of stroke in patients with hypertension and left ventricular hypertrophy.

Treatment of diabetic nephropathy with an elevated serum creatinine and proteinuria in patients with type 2 diabetes and a history of hypertension.



IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION



Do not take ArbliTM when pregnant. When pregnancy is detected, discontinue ArbliTM as soon as possible. Drugs that act directly on the renin-angiotensin system can cause injury and death to the developing fetus. ArbliTM can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Use of drugs that act on the renin-angiotensin system during the second and third trimesters of pregnancy reduces fetal renal function and increases fetal and neonatal morbidity and death.



Do not co-administer ArbliTM with aliskiren in patients with diabetes. Avoid use of aliskiren with ArbliTM in patients with renal impairment (GFR <60 mL/min).



Do not administer ArbliTM in patients with severe hepatic impairment. ArbliTM has not been studied in patients with severe hepatic impairment.

The most common adverse reactions are (incidence ≥2% and greater than placebo): dizziness, upper respiratory infection, nasal congestion, and back pain.



You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit , or call 1-800-FDA-1088. You may also contact Scienture at 1-833-754-4917.

Please see the full Prescribing Information for complete product information. For more information, talk to your healthcare provider.

About Hypertension

Hypertension (high blood pressure) is a cardiovascular condition, when the pressure in the blood vessels is too high (140/90 mmHg or higher). According to the CDC, hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects nearly half of adults in the United States, or approximately 119.9 million people. Hypertension is defined as a systolic blood pressure of 140 mmHg or higher, and diastolic blood pressure of 90 mmHg or higher. Hypertension is a risk factor for stroke and heart disease, which are leading causes of death in the U.S. Factors that increase the risk of having high blood pressure include: older age, genetics, being overweight or obese, not being physically active, high-salt diet and drinking too much alcohol. Hypertension is clinically diagnosed if, when blood pressure is measured on two different days, the systolic blood pressure readings on both days is ≥140 mmHg and/or the diastolic blood pressure readings on both days is ≥ 90 mmHg.

About Scienture Holdings, Inc.

SCIENTURE HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ: SCNX), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Scienture, LLC, is a comprehensive pharmaceutical product company focused on providing enhanced value to patients, physicians and caregivers by offering novel specialty products to satisfy unmet market needs. Scienture, LLC is a branded, specialty pharmaceutical company consisting of a highly experienced team of industry professionals who are passionate about developing and bringing to market unique specialty products that provide enhanced value to patients and healthcare systems. The assets in development at Scienture are across therapeutics areas, indications and cater to different market segments and channels. For more information please visit: and .

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be“forward-looking statements” within the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance or future financial condition. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our company, our industry, our beliefs and our assumptions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including for the products we may launch, the success those products may have in the marketplace, such as ArbliTM, and our strategies related to those products. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words:“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“ongoing,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These risks include risks relating to agreements with third parties; our ability to raise funding in the future, as needed, and the terms of such funding, including potential dilution caused thereby; our ability to continue as a going concern; security interests under certain of our credit arrangements; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC; claims relating to alleged violations of intellectual property rights of others; the outcome of any current legal proceedings or future legal proceedings that may be instituted against us; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to our business plan; and those risks detailed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Scienture Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as otherwise provided by law.

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