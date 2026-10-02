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Correction: Equinor ASA: Buy-Back Of Shares To Share Programmes For Employees


2026-10-02 08:17:25
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) for shares to be used in the share-based incentive programmes for employees and management.

Correction: Due to an error in the figure reported under“Total buy-backs under the programme” in the stock market announcement published on 19 August 2026, and in the column“Previously disclosed buy-backs under the programme (accumulated)” in the announcement published on 18 September 2026 regarding the share buy-back programme for employee and management share-based incentive schemes, this corrective stock exchange announcement is being issued. The correct number of shares in the aforementioned announcements was 1,143,847,326 shares. The correct figure as of 19 August 2026 is set out below in this corrective announcement.

Date on which the buy-back programme was announced: 4 February 2026.

The duration of the buy-back programme: 13 February 2026 to 15 January 2027.

Size of the buy-back programme: The total purchase amount under the programme is NOK 1,971,000,000 and the maximum shares to be acquired is 19,600,000 shares, of which up to 7,920,000 shares can be acquired in the period from 13 February 2026 to 15 May 2026, and up to 11,680,000 shares can be acquired in the period from 15 May 2026 to 15 January 2027.

On 15 September 2026, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 379,361 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 419.1253 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK)
15 September 2026 379,361 419.1253 158,999,793
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the programme (accumulated) 3,399,081 336.5166 1,143,847,326
Total buy-backs under the programme 3,778,442 344.8107 1,302,847,119


Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 19,798,825 own shares, corresponding to 0.83% of Equinor ASA's share capital, including shares purchased under the previous buy-back programme for the share-based incentive programmes for employees, and shares purchased under Equinor's disclosed buy-back programmes which will be used to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at

Further information from:

Investor relations
Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+47 918 01 791

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+47 412 60 584

Attachment

  • Equinor Employee share saving programme - 18 September 2026

MENAFN02102026004107003653ID1111751157



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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