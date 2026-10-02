Correction: Equinor ASA: Buy-Back Of Shares To Share Programmes For Employees

Correction: Due to an error in the figure reported under“Total buy-backs under the programme” in the stock market announcement published on 19 August 2026, and in the column“Previously disclosed buy-backs under the programme (accumulated)” in the announcement published on 18 September 2026 regarding the share buy-back programme for employee and management share-based incentive schemes, this corrective stock exchange announcement is being issued. The correct number of shares in the aforementioned announcements was 1,143,847,326 shares. The correct figure as of 19 August 2026 is set out below in this corrective announcement.

Date on which the buy-back programme was announced: 4 February 2026.

The duration of the buy-back programme: 13 February 2026 to 15 January 2027.

Size of the buy-back programme: The total purchase amount under the programme is NOK 1,971,000,000 and the maximum shares to be acquired is 19,600,000 shares, of which up to 7,920,000 shares can be acquired in the period from 13 February 2026 to 15 May 2026, and up to 11,680,000 shares can be acquired in the period from 15 May 2026 to 15 January 2027.

On 15 September 2026, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 379,361 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 419.1253 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day: